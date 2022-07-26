Open Lab Solutions Announces New Manufacturing Division to Initially focus on Medical Plastics

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC 2022 Open Lab Solutions, Inc., is announcing the formation of a new division, AMCAR Scientific, that will focus on an expanding product line of plastic consumables used in the medical industry. OLS is exhibiting within booth #3257 at the 74th American Association for Clinical Chemistry Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Laboratory Exposition (AACC 2022) at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, July 24 – 28th.

Medical Consumables Manufacturing



This division will be based in the United States and will manufacture medical plastic consumables that are used in the daily operations by healthcare providers such as clinics, diagnostic laboratories, doctors' offices, hospitals, and research hospitals.

"Over the past two years we have seen the impact of offshoring the manufacturing of items used every day in our own Laboratories," said Dennis Loudermilk, the CEO of Open Lab Solutions. "It has been challenging to maintain adequate stock of every-day items we use like pipette tips, plates, and reservoirs, which are all manufactured overseas. Frequent shortages cause strain on our own internal inventory. Without these types of consumables, we cannot make our products and without our products our customers cannot perform the testing that patients need. The past two years have shown that a local source for these goods is needed."

AMCAR Scientific, will initially focus on producing various styles of pipette tips; multiple plates, reservoirs, and trough configurations: and the required storage solutions from polypropylene and polystyrene materials. All of the raw materials and other goods required for manufacturing of these products will be sourced from US based suppliers, and as part of OLS' long term "Medical Consumables Made in America" strategy. AMCAR Scientific's manufacturing facilities will be located within the continental United States to allow for faster services and delivery of supplies and consumables to the healthcare industry.

OLS plans for AMCAR Scientific to begin shipping product by the end of the 3rd quarter of 2023. Longer term plans in development will result in the creation and support of more than 1,000 employees devoted to scientific research, development, and manufacturing.

A site selection process was started earlier this year to determine a suitable location that will provide the best environment for its current and future needs. Three primary candidates have been selected and are undergoing additional evaluation. These sites are located in Allen, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. OLS plans to complete the site evaluations in the next 45 days and announce the final site selection at that time.

About Open Lab Solutions



Open Lab Solutions, Inc. is a Tulsa, Oklahoma based biotech manufacturer of molecular testing kits with divisions engaged in healthcare software development, medical supply distribution, and managed laboratory services.

Contact Information:

Open Lab Solutions, Inc.

7780 E 106th St.,

Suite 202

Tulsa, OK 74133

Sales Inquiries

Sales@OpenLabSolutions.com

Press Inquiries

Media@OpenLabSolutions.com

Investor Relations

Investors@OpenLabSolutions.com

Jason Macer

918-602.1100 Ext. 810

OpenLabSolutions.com

View original content:

SOURCE Open Lab Solutions, Inc.