Health Catalyst and Akron Children's Hospital Team Up to Advance Population Health Efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expansive, multi-year strategic partnership with Akron Children's Hospital (Akron Children's), a top-ranking pediatric health system in northeast Ohio with two hospitals and 54 urgent, primary, and specialty care locations.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

"Health Catalyst will become a fundamental component of our robust analytics platform, which will bring multiple sources of data to assist in data-driven decision making," said Harun Rashid, Chief Information Officer for Akron Children's. "Using Health Catalyst's advanced analytics tools, we will be in a position to improve patient experiences and outcomes, personalize value-based care, create operational efficiency, and compete more strategically in the marketplace."

Together, Health Catalyst and Akron Children's will implement Health Catalyst's enterprise analytics and population health outcomes improvement expertise to transform clinical, operational, and financial domains for Akron Children's and the hospital's accountable care organization Akron Children's Health Collaborative (ACHC).

Akron Children's comprehensive population health solution will include Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) platform, Pop Analyzer: Stratify Expert Data Collection™, Value Optimizer™, MeasureAble™, Health Catalyst Embedded Care Gaps™, and a team of population health and analytics experts.

This solution will provide actionable analytics and expertise at two hospitals with more than 1,300 pediatric care providers that provide care to 287,000 children annually. Over the course of this long-term relationship, the mutual commitment of Akron Children's and Health Catalyst will support ACHC, the hospital's provider-led, pediatric accountable care organization, to improve child health by empowering healthcare providers and engaging with their patients and communities.

"We are honored to partner with such an incredible, forward-thinking pediatric health system as Akron Children's and grateful for the opportunity to help further their mission," said Jason Jones, Chief Analytics and Data Science Officer, General Manager, Data and Analytics Platform at Health Catalyst. "We are excited to provide the data and analytic platform and applications to power Akron Children's Hospital's clinical, operational, and financial improvements. We aspire to support their compassionate approach to treatment that makes the hospital system truly exceptional."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children's Hospital has been caring for children since 1890, and our pediatric specialties are ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. With two hospital campuses, regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, we're making it easier for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. In 2021, our health care system provided more than 1.2 million patient encounters. We also operate neonatal and pediatric units in the hospitals of our regional health care partners. Every year, our Akron Children's Home Care nurses provide thousands of in-home visits, and our School Health nurses manage clinic visits for students from preschool through high school. With our Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Anywhere app, we're here for families whenever and wherever they need us. Learn more at akronchildrens.org .

Media Contact:

Holly Pupino

Senior Corporate Communications Specialist

hpupino@akronchildrens.org

Tarah Neujahr Bryan

Chief Brand and Communications Officer

media@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst