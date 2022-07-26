CHENMED CEO CHRISTOPHER CHEN, MD TO SPEAK AT NATIONAL PRIMARY CARE TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT

To Share Insights on ChenMed's Transformational Model and Focus on Value

MIAMI, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Chen, CEO of ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to underserved seniors, will be featured in a "Meet the Primary Care Market Movers" session at the 2022 National Primary Care Transformation Summit. Dr. Chen will be interviewed by Don Crane, summit Co-Chair and former President and CEO, America's Physician Groups, on July 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET during the virtual conference.

"We need great primary care to be a more common thing in America" - Christopher Chen , MD.

"It is great to have so many different perspectives looking at primary care models in the U.S.," said Christopher Chen, MD. "We need great primary care to be a more common thing in America. At ChenMed, we have turned the traditional model on its head to not just deliver advanced primary care, but offer truly transformative primary care. It's more proactive, more upstream, more holistic and more centered on the primary care physician. I look forward to sharing insights on how our approach is working and how to get more positive change across primary care."

The National Primary Care Transformation Summit features in-depth Interviews with the leaders from the country's most innovative primary care organizations, including leading primary care groups, health systems, employer primary care initiatives, and technology and health care industry disruptors. Dozens of speakers are scheduled to share case studies and other examples of their success during the four-day conference, which will stream virtually July 26-29, 2022.

"This conference is all about innovation, which is why we are so happy to have Dr. Chen share lessons from ChenMed about disrupting health care and taking risk," said Donald Crane, JD, former President and CEO, America's Physician Groups and Summit Co-Chair. "Our attendees will learn about ChenMed's model which reframes the approach to primary care and puts a refreshing emphasis on enabling, training, and equipping the primary care provider as a means to clinical and financial success rather than putting finances ahead of the patient."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in more than 12 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

About Global Health Care

The National Primary Care Transformation Summit is presented by Global Health Care, a leader in conferences, tradeshows, courses, customized learning and education, and internet-based programming. Global Health Care seeks to illuminate complex issues of health care practice and policy by bringing together leading-edge doers and thinkers – from operations and academia to clinical practice and corporate management. Its events include perspectives from Main Street to Wall Street and from patients to politicians. Since 1998, more than 250,000 registrants have attended Global Health Care conferences and symposia sponsored by more than 250 associations, organizations and publications. For more information, visit www.GlobalHealthCareLLC.com.

