ANCHOR AUDIO AWARDED FOR INNOVATION IN TECHNOLOGY

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Anchor Audio Organization of the Year in the 2022 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic, as for many, was a struggle for small businesses. During this period our "Anchor Way of thinking was challenged. To meet the challenges in today's shifting market needs, Anchor Audio launched "Anchor Blue" – a suite of modern marketing tools. With the implementation of HubSpot the Anchor Marketing team successfully launched a newly re-designed website in August of 2021. The launch of the new site gave Anchors brand a personality and a pulse. Prior marketing tools were consolidated and CMS Hub was implemented. In CMS Hub the Anchor Marketing team has been able to successfully launch effective and engaging multi-channel campaigns. The materials in these campaigns include: emails, dealer communications, videos, graphics, and social posts that are all easily crafted and accessible in HubSpot. After launching campaigns, the Marketing team has been able to track performance, generate analytical reports, and implement feedback.

"Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Anchor Team, Anchor Audio has had the biggest financially successful year in company history! We are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group for our marketing strategy initiatives and innovations in technology. At Anchor Audio we'll always do things the Anchor Way. Moving forward, our calling card is Anchor Blue," said Caitlin McLain, Marketing Strategist, Anchor Audio.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Anchor Audio for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Anchor Audio: Established in 1973, Anchor Audio Anchor Audio manufactures the highest quality portable sound systems in the USA. Anchor is an industry leader and innovator in all-in-one battery-powered public address systems, and offer a full complement of wireless technologies for every sound application. Products are sold through a trustworthy network of authorized dealers which currently serve over 2,000 school districts, all branches of the military, houses of worship, and more. For more information visit: www.anchoraudio.com

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

