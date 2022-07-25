Nobelpharma America Debuts New Product, HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%, at the 2022 World TSC Conference

– Nobelpharma Connect Patient Program to Be Introduced for the First Time –

– Nobelpharma Is a Presenting Sponsor of the 2022 World TSC Conference –

BETHESDA, Md., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobelpharma America, LLC, a pharmaceutical and medical device company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, will debut HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%, the first-ever U.S. FDA-approved topical treatment for facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) for patients 6 years and older at the 2022 World TSC Conference at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, Texas, from July 28-31, 2022.

"We anticipate that we will be able to have robust discussions with healthcare professionals and individuals with TSC who are interested in learning more about HYFTOR™," said Yoshiki Kida, President and CEO of Nobelpharma America. "We also will have the opportunity to explain the services Nobelpharma will offer the community through our new patient access program, Nobelpharma Connect."

Nobelpharma Connect is a patient hub where patients may learn about eligibility and enrollment in access programs including assistance program, copay program, and other support services.

Nobelpharma will begin providing HYFTOR™ through a network of specialty pharmacies in August. For inquiries during the interim time, please feel free to contact Nobelpharma at NPA-corporate-info@Nobelpharma-US.com.

Presenting Sponsor of 2022 World TSC Conference

Nobelpharma continues its support of individuals with TSC, their families, and healthcare providers as a presenting sponsor of the 2022 World TSC Conference.

The 2022 World TSC Conference, co-hosted by the TSC Alliance and the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex International, will bring together up to 1,000 participants from around the globe, including families and individuals with TSC, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and researchers. Programs will share information on diagnosis, treatment and research as well as explore solutions to the day-to-day challenges individuals with TSC experience.

"Nobelpharma is committed to advancing the scientific understanding of TSC and delivering new options to individuals and families impacted by this disease," explained Mr. Kida. "As we introduce HYFTOR™, we look forward to strengthening our relationships within the patient community, maintaining a dialogue and listening to their experiences to help shape the future of research and treatment."

About Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC)

TSC is a rare genetic disease that affects approximately one in 6,000 live births. Nearly one million people worldwide are estimated to have TSC, with approximately 50,000 in the United States. TSC causes non-cancerous tumors, or hamartomas, to form in vital organs, including the skin. TSC may also cause facial angiofibromas, which are pink or red bumps usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin that may cause bleeding, itching, redness, and significant disfiguration without treatment. Many individuals with TSC also present with autism, epilepsy, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

About HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%[i].

HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2% is the first and only clear topical medication approved by the FDA to treat facial angiofibroma associated with TSC in adults and children 6 years of age and older. Application of the gel should be limited to areas of involvement with angiofibromas, and application sites should not be occluded. In clinical studies, HYFTOR™ has been shown to improve the size and redness of facial angiofibromas at 12 weeks. HYFTOR™ is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity to sirolimus or any other component of the gel. Please see below for Important Safety Information for HYFTOR™. Additional information is available in the full Prescribing Information for HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%. www.HYFTORPI.com

About facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis complex

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant genetic rare disease that causes benign tumors to grow throughout the body. These tumors can develop on the skin and vital organs, including the brain, kidney, lung, and heart, and may result in behavioral and neurological manifestations such as autism, intellectual disability, and epilepsy. Facial angiofibromas associated with TSC are facial skin lesions caused by aberrant activation of the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) pathway. They are pinkish or reddish bumps that are usually located on the cheeks, nose, and chin. Without treatment, they may cause significant disfiguration, bleeding, pruritus, and erythema.

About Nobelpharma America

Nobelpharma America, LLC (NPA) is focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and medical devices for patients with limited treatment options. The company is committed to meeting essential patient needs by developing treatments for diseases that often go overlooked due to a small patient population. NPA is located at 4520 East-West Highway, Suite 400, Bethesda, MD 20814. For more information go to nobelpharma-us.com. NPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan.

Indication

HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2% is indicated for the treatment of facial angiofibroma associated with tuberous sclerosis in adults and children 6 years of age and older. HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2% is not indicated for children younger than 6 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important: HYFTOR™ is for use on the skin only (topical use). Do not use HYFTOR™ in your mouth, eyes, or vagina.

Do not use HYFTOR™ if you are allergic to sirolimus or any of the other ingredients in HYFTOR.

Before using HYFTOR™, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a skin infection at the treatment site

have high cholesterol or high triglycerides (fat or lipids) in your blood

are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). You should avoid receiving live vaccines during treatment with HYFTOR ™ . Vaccines may be less effective during treatment with HYFTOR.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. HYFTOR ™ may harm your unborn baby. You should not become pregnant during treatment with HYFTOR ™ .

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if HYFTOR™ passes into your breast milk. You should not breastfeed during treatment with HYFTOR™.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while using HYFTOR™?

Limit your exposure to sunlight and artificial light, such as tanning beds and ultraviolet light therapy, during treatment with HYFTOR™. Wear clothing that covers your skin if you need to go outside. Talk with your healthcare provider about other ways you can protect your skin from the sun.

What are possible side effects of HYFTOR™?

HYFTOR™ may cause serious side effects, including:

Allergic reactions. Serious allergic reactions have happened in people who have taken sirolimus by mouth. Stop using HYFTOR ™ and get medical help right away if you get any of these symptoms: swelling of your face, eyes, or mouth, trouble breathing or wheezing, throat tightness, chest pain or tightness, feeling dizzy or faint, rash or peeling of your skin.

Infections. Serious infections, including infections that can happen when your immune system is weak, have happened in people who have taken sirolimus by mouth. Some people have developed a rare, serious brain infection called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML) which can sometimes cause death. Stop using HYFTOR ™ and call your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of an infection including fever or chills.

Risk of cancer. Lymphoma and other cancers, especially skin cancer, have happened in people who have taken sirolimus by mouth. Talk with your healthcare provider about your risk for cancer if you use HYFTOR ™ .

Increased levels of cholesterol and triglycerides (fat or lipids) in the blood have happened in people who have taken sirolimus by mouth. Your healthcare provider will treat you for high lipid levels, if needed.

Lung or breathing problems. Lung or breathing problems, including problems that have sometimes caused death, have happened in people who have taken sirolimus by mouth. Stop using HYFTOR™ and get medical help right away if you get symptoms such as shortness of breath, new or worsening cough, or chest pain.

The most common side effects of HYFTOR™ include dry skin, application site irritation, itching, acne, acne-like rash, eye redness, skin bleeding, and skin irritation.

HYFTOR™ may cause fertility problems in males and females, which may affect your ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if this is a concern for you.

These are not all the possible side effects of HYFTOR™. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Patient Information www.HYFTORPI.com for additional safety information.

[i] See Full Prescribing Information for HYFTOR™ (sirolimus topical gel) 0.2%. www.HYFTORPI.com

