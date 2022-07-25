DeVeau's School of Gymnastics Hosts Free Youth Camp

First annual Make A Day event for 100 Indiana children in need

FISHERS, Ind., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July 25 through July 29, 2022, DeVeau's is hosting the first Make A Day Indiana event. This will be a week-long, entirely free camp for 100 in-need children in and around the Indianapolis area to have an amazing experience during which our singular mission is to truly MAKE THEIR DAY. In addition to giving kids the adventure of a fun gymnastics camp, each child attending this Make A Day event will leave with a new backpack full of school supplies for the upcoming school year, donated by generous DeVeau's gymnastics families. We are also grateful to Fishers Parks and Recreation for donating books and supplies. Meals will be donated by Portillo's, Dominos, Arby's, and Little Caesars. Haircuts will also be provided by Cameron w/Braids and Fades.

"DeVeau's has been and will continue to be committed to teaching our students the importance of community service, of thinking beyond ourselves and our comfort zones to make an impact in our community in a positive way," said owner Luke Lautzenheiser. "After nearly two years of supporting Make A Day from afar, Tanny Arnold and I decided we could use our large platform to impact families with children in the greater Indianapolis area," Lautzenheiser continued.

Make A Day is a 501c3 Non Profit with a mission to serve those in the community that could use a helping hand, time, and attention. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, Make a Day is partnering with DeVeau's for this event as it expands into Indiana. DeVeau's School of Gymnastics has provided quality gymnastics instruction for over 40 years offering recreational programs, competitive teams, Ninja Zone classes, and camps to children and youth in and around the Indianapolis area. While it's well-known for developing world-class competitive gymnasts, DeVeau's central focus is on teaching goal setting, self-motivation, positive self-esteem, and a love of learning and trying new things.

