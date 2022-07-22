RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE CONGRATULATES TEXAS INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE FRANCHISE FRISCO FIGHTERS ON ADVANCING TO THE IFL PLAYOFFS

BetRivers celebrates landmark sponsorship of Frisco Fighters as team seeks the IFL championship crown

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI" or the "Company"), a leading sports betting and online casino company in the United States that operates the BetRivers brand, congratulates the Frisco Fighters on advancing to the Indoor Football League (IFL) playoffs in only their second season on the field. RSI became a flagship sponsor of the Fighters at the beginning of the 2022 season.

The IFL, launched in 2009, is the oldest continuously operating indoor football league in the country. Frisco was awarded a franchise in late 2019 and, although the following season was canceled due to COVID-19, the Fighters made a successful debut by going 11-4 and advancing to the second round of the playoffs. This year, the Fighters achieved a league-best 14-2 record entering the IFL playoffs this Friday.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Frisco Fighters and introduce our BetRivers brand to Texas," said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. "The Fighters care about its fans and invests in the state. This mirrors RSI's commitment to investing in teams that support and provide entertainment to fans in their local markets."

RSI's sponsorship includes placement of signage for BetRivers, sponsorship of pre-game, in-game segments and a presence on the team's digital media.

"As we explore new ways to engage with our fans, the Frisco Fighters are proud to team up with RSI, a true pioneer in the online sports betting industry," said Steve Germain, owner of the Frisco Fighters. "This partnership proves our dedication to finding new moments for fans to get excited on game day and share in all the adrenaline that this league has to offer."

The sponsorship comes on the heels of a partnership RSI struck last year with another IFL member, the Arizona Rattlers. RSI operates its online sportsbook in Arizona via the license held by the Rattlers, who were granted one of the ten licenses granted to professional teams in Arizona.

RSI continues to increase its footprint. In the past month the company launched its online sportsbook and casino in Mexico, under the RushBet brand, with its Latin American operations catering to the Spanish-speaking market. Earlier this year, RSI was awarded the 2022 EGR North American Operator of the Year, regarded as the most prestigious award in the U.S. online sports betting industry.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive