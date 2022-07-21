PAM Health to Build Rehabilitation Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

ENOLA, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare leader PAM Health announced plans today to build a freestanding 42-bed physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania in Mechanicsburg. The new hospital will be PAM Health's first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the state.

"Central Pennsylvania is an ideal location for a PAM Health hospital," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman, Founder, and CEO of PAM Health. "We look forward to adding a hospital where our employees and their families live and work so we can provide high-quality inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation option to our friends and neighbors in the region."

The new hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes and other neurological disorders, amputations, and other orthopedic and post-surgical conditions. "Our location, situated directly between the area's two newest hospitals, and in the heart of the growing healthcare center of the Capitol region, will enable us to work seamlessly with those hospitals in transitioning patients who need inpatient rehabilitation," says Misitano. Construction of the hospital is expected to begin in early 2023, with opening slated for 2024.

Once completed, the Mechanicsburg hospital will be the fourth PAM Health hospital in Pennsylvania, in addition to three long-term acute care specialty hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Pittsburgh, and Beaver areas.

PAM HEALTH (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides specialty healthcare services through more than 70 long-term acute care hospitals and physical medicine and rehabilitation hospitals, as well as wound clinics and outpatient physical therapy locations, in 17 states. PAM Health is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with the loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care, and to support recovery through education and research.

