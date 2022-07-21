BOOK TODAY: NEW SEASONAL GETAWAYS TO THE GULF COAST AND COLORADO SKI SLOPES

Southwest Airlines extends flight schedule through March 8, 2023

DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the addition of two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season as it extends its flight schedule through March 8, 2023. Starting in January, new seasonal service will give Customers the ability to travel nonstop between Long Beach and New Orleans, and between Austin and Montrose, Colo. - the gateway to ski areas in Telluride and Crested Butte.

Seasonal Nonstop Service

Effective Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, Southwest® will offer service on Saturdays between:

Austin and Montrose (Telluride/Crested Butte), Colo.

Effective Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Southwest will offer service on Sundays between:

Long Beach, Calif. and New Orleans

These flights, as well as the carrier's full flight schedule, are available for booking on Southwest.com.

