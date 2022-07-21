BHG Named One of the Nation's Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®

DAVIE, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured business and personal loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country, has been honored as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, ranking 18th out of the top 100. This is BHG Financial's fourth time being named to this prestigious list.

Great Place to Work measured the differences in over 413,000 Millennials' survey responses to those of other generations taken from America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey 95% of BHG Financial's employees said BHG Financial is a great place to work. This number is 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

"At BHG Financial, millennials represent 67% of our total workforce, and we make it our goal to ensure that each employee is provided care and resources in ways that matter to this generation," said Eric Castro, co-founder of BHG Financial. "We are beyond grateful to be continuously recognized on such a distinguished list and we are honored that millennials see BHG Financial as a great place to work."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

BHG Financial has been certified as a Great Place to Work® since 2016 and has been recognized among Fortune and GPTW 22 times on their numerous reputable lists.

To learn more about BHG Financial's culture and values, visit https://careersatbhg.com/culture. To view BHG Financial's company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1100692

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become not only one of the best sources for high-performing loans, but the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $11 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, collection services, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally: earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for 14 years running and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions on https://bhgfinancial.com. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

Jheard@bhg-inc.com

