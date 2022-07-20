Unblu Brings Conversational Banking with a Human Element to Banno's Digital Banking Platform

FIs can offer their customers a seamless digital communications experience with Unblu

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unblu Corp. , the modern conversational platform for financial institutions, today announced its integration with Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform. The Banno Digital Toolkit provides fintechs an easy way to embed their solutions into digital banking experiences curated by community and regional financial institutions.

Unblu’s Conversational Platform meets the highest information security standards following independent audit (PRNewswire)

Unblu offers Banno customers a conversational platform that allows them to text, talk and collaborate with their clients

Through the integration, via the Banno Digital Toolkit , Unblu is making its conversational platform available within the Banno Digital Banking Platform, enabling financial institutions to provide their customers with a humanized and holistic digital in-person experience. Unblu offers Jack Henry customers a seamless and easy-to-configure platform that allows them to text, talk and collaborate securely with their clients on a human level, to deliver meaningful experiences, such as advice or support via their existing digital channels.

"Today's banking customers care about having a consistent and personalized experience across every touchpoint and interaction - regardless of the channel or device they're using," said Lisa Joseph, President of Unblu - America. "Unblu's flexible and easy-to-deploy conversational platform empowers FIs to address the rapidly-evolving needs of their customers, while increasing revenue and reducing costs. Banno's Digital Toolkit has allowed us to develop a seamless integration between our platforms that provides community banks and credit unions a foundation for sustainable digital transformation. We're delighted to be working with Jack Henry in our shared vision."

Unblu is exhibiting at the upcoming Jack Henry Connect 2022 August 29-September 1 in San Diego - visit our booth, or unblu.com to learn more about Unblu's solution offerings.

About Unblu

Unblu is revolutionizing how financial institutions engage and support their customers online. Unblu's Conversational Platform helps banks humanize their digital channels through AI, texting, chat, video, voice and collaboration solutions. Over 160 of the world's leading banks, credit unions and wealth management firms rely on Unblu to provide them with a secure and compliant platform that increases customer satisfaction, drives revenue, and reduces customer support costs. Find out more about the conversational platform that the best run financial institutions can't live without. Visit www.unblu.com .

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unblu Corp.