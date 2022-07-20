Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2022.

