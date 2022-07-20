Berger Montague Investigates Securities Violations Against Solana Labs, Inc. and the Solana Foundation - Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 6, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased Solana ($SOL) cryptocurrency tokens issued by Solana Labs, Inc. ("Solana Labs" or the "Company") between March 24, 2020, and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased $SOL during the Class Period, would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, or have questions concerning your rights or interests, please contact attorneys Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Michael Dell'Angelo at mdellangelo@bm.net or (215) 875-3080 or visit: https://investigations.bergermontague.com/solana-labs/

Headquartered in San Francisco, Solana Labs, Inc., is a blockchain network and cryptocurrency operator. Solana Labs began issuing and offering $SOL cryptocurrency to U.S. investors on or about March 24, 2020.

According to a lawsuit recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Solana Labs and its co-defendants issued and sold $SOL without registering the tokens with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required under the federal securities laws . The suit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Solana Labs and its co-defendants promoted and sold unregistered $SOL securities to investors, and that such investors have suffered losses as a consequence of the Defendants' misrepresentations and omissions.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Solana Labs is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

