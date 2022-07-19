WITHERITE LAW GROUP AND WALMART PARTNER TO GIVE AWAY MORE THAN $10,000 TO HELP ATLANTA FAMILIES IN SECOND "CASH REGISTER TAKEOVER"

Over 100 Atlanta Families Can Get a Head Start on Back-to-School Shopping with $100 Walmart Gift Cards

ATLANTA , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are partnering with Walmart Inc., a multinational retail corporation, and V-103 FM The People's Station, to host its second "Cash Register Takeover" this year. The "Cash Register Takeover" will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, 1105 Research Center Atlanta Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. The first 103 families to shop and check out during this time will each receive one $100 gift card, sponsored by Witherite Law Group. Gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The gift cards are meant to help families offset the costs of school supplies for families impacted by inflation.

Big Tigger, famed Atlanta media personality, will also be onsite to help distribute the gift cards.

The National Retail Federation reports that families spent more than $840 on school supplies last year, and with inflation, costs are expected to be higher this year. The cost of notebooks, book bags, clothing and sneakers have all increased while discounts are on the decline.

"No one is immune to the effects of inflation. Prices are increasing while wages remain stagnant," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "We want to ensure the children in our community are well equipped to start school with the necessary supplies for a successful year."

Witherite Law Group and Walmart hosted the first "Cash Register Takeover" in February 2022, at three different Atlanta Walmart locations. They gave away a total of $30,900 to more than 300 families.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

