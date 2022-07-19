RED BULL UNLOCKED BRINGS A MASHUP OF MUSIC CITY'S BEST NIGHTLIFE TOGETHER AUGUST 21

The global event series is throwing the doors wide open one night for one epic party in East Nashville. Tickets on sale now!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For those with a thirst to celebrate, Red Bull Unlocked is the key. In city after city, the most exciting bars, clubs, mixologists, performing artists and more take over a local landmark building to showcase their signature ambiance while also collaborating for a must-see mashup. And now it's Music City's turn to seize the spotlight, as the event brings 10 bars together in East Nashville's Five Points neighborhood.

Red Bull Unlocked celebrates all things local, where music and flavor come to life in a way that only Nashville can curate. Now, nightlife lovers won't have to cross-cross the city or drive in the wake of Music City's beloved transportainment to find and enjoy its favorite local gems; including DJs, musicians and entertainers.

Forget the "Sunday scaries" as Rosemary & Beauty Queen and surrounding properties transform into a celebration of Nashville nightlife. Local favorites including Pearl Diver, Tin Roof, Lipstick Lounge, White Limozeen and more will join forces for one epic night. Full list of bars and partners below:

The Dive Motel

Lipstick Lounge

Pearl Diver

Play Dance Bar

Rosemary & Beauty Queen

The Stage

Tin Roof

Whiskey Jam

White Limozeen

Woolworth Theatre – Opening Fall 2022!

Eleven Eleven - Opening 2023!

From the vibes, to the design, to the custom cocktails and eclectic entertainers, Red Bull Unlocked is full of surprises. In short – the fear of missing out is real.

The best of Nashville's entertainment scene will put on a show with a pop-up Whiskey Jam, DJ sets presented by Deep Tropics, Sparkle City Disco, Boom Bap, Whiskey Disco, special performances by Woolworth Theater and more. Be sure to follow #RedBullUnlocked as additional talent is announced!

Secure your tickets now: https://win.gs/3INh5YY

Date: August 21, 2022

Time: 6 PM – 11PM CT

Location: 1102 Forrest Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Age: 21+

Entrance: Ticked event

