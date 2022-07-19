Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

Dr. Alexander is one of the most respected & accomplished orthopedic surgeons in Upstate NY.

AUBURN, N.Y. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Alexander specializes in joint replacement surgery, including being a leader in ROSA Robotic total knee arthroplasty. He is an experienced orthopedic surgeon, performing over 20,000 surgeries in his career including arthroscopic surgery, orthopedic trauma, fracture fixation, and treating many work-related injuries. As a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Dr. Alexander stays on the cutting edge of orthopedic care and has practiced in the Finger Lakes region of New York for 20 years.

Daniel Alexander, MD (PRNewswire)

Dr. Alexander is the founder of Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes. He sold the practice and the Open MRI to Rochester Regional Health in 2016. Dr. Alexander has been Chair of Orthopedics for Rochester Regional Health eastern region since 2009. "I am thrilled to join the team at Auburn Orthopedic Specialists (AOS), and to be part of Auburn Hospital and this community. The team at AOS has built a first-class orthopedic practice, and I look forward to helping them grow this practice. All of the surgeons in the AOS practice are doing remarkable work, and I am impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital leadership has made in new technology to allow this practice to grow and serve this community," stated Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander's passion outside of medicine, is helping the underserved. He was instrumental in building the new state-of-the-art Emergency Department at Newark- Wayne Community Hospital. In addition, he was responsible for building a community center in one of Buffalo NY's poorest neighborhoods where he grew up, and helped build a boys and girls club in Geneva, NY to connect and empower young people who need these organizations to reach their full potential. Dr. Alexander chairs the "Boldly Buffalo" $1 billion fundraising campaign to support the University of Buffalo (UB), including the UB medical school. Under Dr. Alexander's leadership, UB will soon reach the $1 billion goal.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Alexander's stature, and experience join AOS and Auburn Community Hospital. His experience and insatiable desire to stay on top of the latest orthopedic procedures, and technology will be a tremendous asset to our community," stated Scott Berlucchi, President and CEO of Auburn Community Hospital.

Dr. Alexander was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and a former Lieutenant in the Buffalo Fire Department. He will depart his current position at Newark Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital and join Auburn Orthopedics Specialists on October 3rd, 2022.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments immediately to be seen by Dr. Alexander beginning in October by calling AOS at the number below. Dr. Alexander resides in the Finger Lakes region with his wife Gail and his four children.

Auburn Orthopedic Specialists located at:

77 Nelson Street, Auburn, NY 13021

Please call: 315-252-7559 for appointments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Auburn Community Hospital