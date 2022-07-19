Concorde-Aurora to Offer Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree for Fall 2022

BSN Program Provides Training to Prepare Denver-Area Students for In-Demand Careers

AURORA, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., a national leader in health care education, has launched a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Program at its Aurora campus to help address the widespread shortage of registered nurses (RN).

(PRNewsfoto/Concorde Career Colleges) (PRNewswire)

According to The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, over 40% of the RN workforce is over 50 years old, creating critical healthcare shortages — a need that has become even more essential during the global pandemic. With anticipated growth in the population and an increased emphasis on preventative care, between 2020 to 2030, an average of 194,500 job openings for RNs are projected each year, notes the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Concorde-Aurora's BSN Program has been granted interim approval by the Colorado State Board of Nursing and combines classroom theory and lab instruction with clinical experience to prepare students to enter the health care industry in under three years. This blended format helps students obtain the knowledge necessary in providing patient care while using critical thinking and health care technology.

The 29-month program will accommodate 24 students per term, allowing 48 students to pursue a career in nursing throughout the year. Enrollment is now open, and coursework will begin in September 2022.

"Training our students with real-world experiences will help equip them to work with a variety of patients and in different clinical settings around the Denver area," said Dr. Thomas Wicke, Concorde-Aurora Campus President. "When our graduates leave Concorde, we want them to feel confident in the skillsets they've acquired and ready to deliver high-quality patient care across their entire career."

BSN students must complete 120 credit hours, 300 in-person lab hours, and 675 clinical hours to ensure they are well-equipped to perform daily tasks in a variety of medical settings. After program completion, graduates may prepare to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nursing (NCLEX) or continue to pursue advanced degrees in different specializations like oncology and pediatrics, as well as toward careers as a nurse practitioner or educator.

"With the ongoing national shortage of registered nurses, it's become more imperative than ever to provide resources for the Denver community and those interested in pursuing a career in healthcare," said Concorde-Aurora Director of Nursing Jeanette Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CNE. "Our new program will accelerate students' educational experiences, allowing them to quickly enter and succeed in an in-demand career field."

The Denver Metro area Concorde-Aurora campus, which offers a variety of health care programs, is located at 111 N. Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80010 just west of Interstate 225. For more information, please visit the campus website or call (720) 808-0455.

About Concorde Career Colleges, Inc.

Concorde Career Colleges, Inc., which operates 17 campuses in eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, prepares America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde hybrid/blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical experiences. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other health care roles. Concorde's campuses are accredited by either the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) or the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit www.concorde.edu.

