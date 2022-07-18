Sentral Joins Forces with Airbnb to Launch New Homeshare Program Across Select Communities

Leading residential brand and operating platform partners with Airbnb to promote flexibility and apartment monetization for Sentral residents via homeshare program

DENVER, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the category-defining residential brand and operating platform building the world's largest flexible living community, today announces that it has partnered with Airbnb to allow qualifying Sentral residents to host their apartments exclusively on Airbnb. Officially launching on July 18, 2022, Sentral will offer its residents the opportunity to host their apartments on Airbnb across various Sentral communities, including Denver, Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami and Scottsdale, with more to follow.

Known for its amenity-rich communities, Sentral, in partnership with Airbnb, offers its residents the opportunity to homeshare as a new community amenity in just a few simple steps. Sentral's Homeshare Manager helps residents manage their listing, rates, availability, and photography. Sentral and Airbnb both support aspects of hosting. For example, Airbnb offers guest screenings and provides AirCover for Hosts , a top-to-bottom protection program for Hosts. Sentral provides access to on-demand scheduled services, such as cleaning and maintenance and smart lock access control.

Qualifying residents will now be able to list their apartments on Airbnb as an opportunity to help earn extra money by sharing their space when they're out of town or for a local event, enabling them to capitalize on high-demand periods. To ensure and protect a sense of community at each Sentral property, residents are able to homeshare up to 150 nights per year, subject to local laws and restrictions.

"Flexible living is the new normal," said Jon Slavet, Chief Executive Officer at Sentral. "The Sentral Homeshare program enables our residents to safely and easily earn extra money while they travel, helping them defray their rent, and be an integral part of our communities. It's life on their terms."

"Airbnb has long supported and enabled building owners and their residents to benefit from home sharing. We're thrilled that Sentral—a unique company committed to flexible living—is unlocking the ability for more renters to have economic empowerment through hosting their home when they travel," said Jesse Stein, Head of Airbnb for Real Estate.

Hosting on Airbnb provides powerful economic benefits to Hosts. In 2021, the typical Host in the U.S. earned over $13,800 , an increase of 85 percent over 2019. This isn't limited to existing Hosts - new Hosts in the U.S. also saw an increase in income in 2021, earning over $1.8 billion, up 34 percent from 20191.

Dedicated to the safety and security of their residents and communities, Airbnb's existing policies and coverage will apply to residents who host their Sentral apartment home on Airbnb. This is one of the many unique benefits and lifestyle perks that Sentral offers residents, including curated community and local explorer experiences, a resident referral program, exclusive travel benefits, a community app from Cobu, curated city travel guides, exclusive offers from retail and local partners, and more.

To learn more about Sentral's new Homeshare program in partnership with Airbnb, please visit: sentral.com/homesharing .

ABOUT SENTRAL

Sentral is the leading residential brand and operating platform that transforms Class-A multi-family assets into any length of stay — from a night, to a quarter, to a year+. Backed by ICONIQ Capital, Sentral is building the world's largest flexible living community that redefines the way people live, travel, and work. Offering both designer-furnished and unfurnished apartments with flexible lengths of stay, Sentral enables residents to live in or visit amenity-rich buildings in the nation's most coveted cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Scottsdale and Seattle, for any period of time. Sentral has assembled world-class partners in technology, hospitality, and multifamily to support the business with talent, resources, and best practices. Highgate, the Bozzuto Group and Ascendant Capital Partners are investors and active board members. To date, over $700MM has been invested in this innovative flexible living platform. Sentral.com @SentralLife

ABOUT AIRBNB

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way. Providing hosted travel and the ability to live anywhere on a global scale, Airbnb has become a noun and a verb and most traffic to our platform remains organic. We will continue to invest in innovations that expand the travel market and lead the way in turning travel into a way of life.

1 Based on internal Airbnb data between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

