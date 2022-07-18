Pontifax AgTech Rebrands as Aliment Capital

New name reflects ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability and nutrition

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pontifax AgTech Management, a leading growth capital investor in the global food and agriculture sector, today announced it has rebranded as Aliment Capital ("Aliment" or "the Firm"):

al.i.ment (latin, from alimentum: food; nourishment; sustenance)

Aliment Capital is a purpose-driven investment firm focused on generating superior returns by investing in disruptive companies that improve the efficiency, resilience and sustainability of the food and agriculture sector.

"Our new name reinforces our longstanding ties to food and agriculture and reaffirms our commitment to the advancement of a carbon-neutral, environmentally stable planet," said Ben Belldegrun, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aliment. "As an early mover in the sector, our portfolio investments are contributing in diverse and important ways to improved global sustainability and population health."

Aliment will maintain its established strategy of investing growth capital globally in commercially established businesses with proven technologies as part of a broader commitment to combating climate change. Food and Agriculture is the world's second-fastest growing industrial sector, now estimated as a $13 trillion business, feeding the planet and employing nearly 40% of the world's population.

Phil Erlanger, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Aliment, commented, "A growing community of consumers, companies and policymakers is prioritizing the need to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of the food and agriculture supply chain. We will continue to invest alongside the entrepreneurs and businesses who are advancing these key objectives."

With unprecedented food and commodity price inflation and supply chain disruption, sector innovation is an imperative in order to ensure global food security. Driven by regulatory pressures and consumer preferences, sustainability issues are reshaping agriculture and driving socially beneficial investment opportunities. The sector has demonstrated itself as a unique investment segment, where sustainability and positive social impact align with productivity, profitability and superior returns.

Aliment Capital manages $483M in AUM and is backed by leading institutional investors including university endowments, pension funds, foundations and major family offices.

About Aliment Capital

Founded in 2013, Santa Monica, California-based Aliment Capital, formerly known as Pontifax AgTech, is a leading global growth capital investor in food and agriculture technology. The Firm invests globally in established businesses with proven technologies that improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in the food and agriculture supply chain, as well as nutrition and health. Current portfolio companies include: Anuvia, AgBiome, Caribou Biosciences, Concentric, Fabric, FoodlogiQ, Hazel Technologies, Pairwise, Precision Biosciences, Provivi, Tropic Biosciences and Bouqs. For more information, visit www.alimentcap.com.

