Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Elizabeth Geary President, Insurance Solutions

New Position in Global Risk Solutions Focused on Building and Scaling Capabilities to Holistically Deliver Solutions for Customers' Emerging and Complex Risks Globally

BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions (GRS), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Geary as President, Insurance Solutions. Geary will report to GRS President of Underwriting Matthew Moore, effective late August.

Elizabeth Geary is joining Liberty Mutual Insurance as President, Insurance Solutions, within its Global Risk Solutions business unit. (PRNewswire)

Geary is an established strategic and operational leader with vast experience in portfolio optimization, cycle and volatility management, data and analytics, and managing underwriting teams in complex lines. She will be responsible for building teams specializing in addressing customers' emerging risks, including cyber and energy transition, in a rapidly changing environment. Geary will work closely with global brokers and GRS underwriting leaders to understand and stay ahead of global risk trends, while looking for opportunities to build and scale new capabilities to deliver solutions to customers in a timely, consistent manner.

Geary's new role, which follows the recent appointment of Moore by GRS President Neeti Bhalla Johnson, is essential within GRS' new Office of Underwriting.

"Our vision is to provide holistic solutions to our customers through a purposeful portfolio of product and risk expertise while delivering consistent underwriting profitability through the cycle," said Moore. "We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team, as she brings the rare mix of skills and experience necessary to deliver enhanced global capabilities to our customers and underwriters as they adapt to dynamic and emerging risk environments."

Bhalla Johnson added, "A high-performing team and culture is critical to ensure successful execution of our operating model that seeks to bring global expertise, coordination and differentiated value to every client interaction. Elizabeth's proven leadership, market reputation and technical expertise will undoubtedly accelerate our transformation. We are excited to have her onboard."

Geary joins Liberty Mutual from TransRe, where she served in a dual role as President, Global Portfolio Management, and Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, balancing both transactional and portfolio experience. Prior to this, she was the company's Global Head of Cyber.

She is a graduate of Fordham University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in Finance from the Gabelli School of Business.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2021 gross written premium. We also rank 78th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of December 31, 2021, we had $48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 47,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

