Isos Capital Management Acquires Advisory Firm 4Forces Group, LLC

4Forces Group Founder Peter Cosco to Join Firm as Managing Director

Isos Capital to Provide Growth Advisory and Interim Management Services

WESTPORT, Conn., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isos Capital Management ("Isos Capital" or the "Firm"), an independent investment firm focused on identifying and executing on opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports and technology industries, today announced it has acquired 4Forces Group, LLC, an advisory firm focused on providing outsourced and interim management services to help companies activate both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The acquisition expands Isos Capital's capabilities in supporting its portfolio companies and bringing strategic growth advisory and execution services to the market.

(PRNewsfoto/Isos Capital Management) (PRNewswire)

4Forces Group was founded by media, entertainment, and consulting executive Peter Cosco, who will now serve as Managing Director at Isos, overseeing the advisory practice and supporting the firm's core investment business. Following a career as a media industry executive, Peter has spent the past decade driving transformational growth for companies across sectors by operationalizing and implementing growth plans, pivoting and repositioning brands, and advising on key transactions. 4Forces Group has established a reputation as a change-agent for its clients by delivering a variety of services including strategic planning, corporate development/M&A, operational improvement, brand marketing, business development and sales acceleration, with deep domain expertise in Media, Entertainment, Sports, and Professional Services.

"We are thrilled to add the advisory capabilities of 4Forces Group to our set of offerings as clients and contacts continue to seek support in planning, development, operational efficiencies, and sales – all areas that Peter and his team have significant experience with," said George Barrios, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Isos Capital Management.

"The acquisition of 4Forces Group further differentiates Isos Capital from other investment firms, as we bring to market an operator's mindset alongside access to capital, and the ability to help our partners develop and execute growth plans," said Michelle Wilson, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Isos Capital Management.

"In my experience, post-merger success is realized not only through strategic synergies, but by having a clear cultural alignment," said Cosco. "The partnership between Isos Capital and 4Forces Group has both in spades, and I couldn't be happier to join Michelle and George's team."

In addition to bringing deep industry and operating experience from leading global companies in the media and sports industries, including the National Basketball Association, Time Warner, HBO, The New York Times and the United States Tennis Association, Barrios and Wilson most recently served as Co-CEOs of Isos Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company that completed a business combination with Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events, in a $2.6B transaction, the third largest media SPAC of 2021.

Barrios and Wilson are proven Fortune 500 executives with success in leadership, strategy, expansion, branding, and digital transformation. They served as Co-Presidents of WWE leading the company's day-to-day operations and strategy and building WWE into one of the most successful multi-platform media businesses in the world across traditional, digital, social, and direct-to-consumer media platforms.

About Peter Cosco, Managing Director, Isos Capital Management

Throughout his career, Cosco has served as a C-suite operator, interim executive, and consultant/advisor to public and private companies at all points in their lifecycle. He has spent a majority of his career in and around the Media & Entertainment sector - most prominently in Digital Media, Advertising, Cable/Broadcast, Publishing, Sports, and eSports. On the operating side, he was with Time Incorporated, Paramount/MTV Networks, Discovery Inc., and Major League Gaming. On the consulting side, while with AlixPartners, Alvarez & Marsal, and 4Forces Group, Cosco has served Iron Mountain, Cognizant, Hudson News, Bloomberg Media, Mirriad, Deloitte, Cadet (fka Cross Mediaworks), and dozens of other businesses. Cosco is most widely known as an expert in growth – both organic and inorganic. He has supported companies in a myriad of scenarios ranging from slow growth/turnaround to early-stage, high-growth situations.

About Isos Capital Management

Based in Westport, CT, Isos Capital Management is a boutique, full-stack investment firm uniquely positioned to identify and execute on attractive opportunities in the global media, entertainment, sports, and technology industries.

With its deep operational, strategy, digital and branding expertise, the firm was built by operators for operators, and partners with management teams to accelerate growth, transform business models, and better meet the needs of tomorrow's consumers. Isos Capital's investments are stage agnostic and utilize a variety of vehicles.

For more information, visit www.isoscap.com.

Media Contacts:

Ed Trissel / Tanner Kaufman / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Isos Capital Management