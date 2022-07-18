Investment Banking Professional Todd McMahon Joins Griffin Financial Group

BOSTON and PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Griffin Financial Group, a lower middle-market investment bank, announced today that Todd McMahon has joined the firm. He, along with Sophea Chau who joined last week, will establish a Boston office.

Griffin Financial Group. middle market investment bankers (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Todd to the Griffin team," said Matt O'Leary, CEO, Griffin Financial Group.

"In addition to his significant expertise in business and consumer services, Todd also brings a number of important financial sponsors, referral networks and advisors that are key to navigating in our industry," said Mr. O'Leary.

Todd McMahon has over 20 years of experience assisting clients in a wide range of industries to raise capital and execute strategic transactions. His background as an entrepreneur and an investor makes him uniquely situated to advise clients on growth strategies, including attracting institutional capital and exit strategy planning.

"I am excited to join a firm with such a solid reputation for success. My new colleagues have built a strong business in the lower middle market and are poised for growth. I have had the opportunity in my career to help grow boutique investment banks in this space and I look forward to doing so again," said Mr. McMahon.

About Griffin Financial

Griffin Financial Group is a boutique investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory, financing and strategic consulting services for both healthy and financially challenged businesses. We also provide private equity placement and due diligence services, and assist clients in public offerings, institutional placements, sales, syndication and other capital markets activities. For more information about the firm, visit www.griffinfingroup.com.

About The Stevens & Lee Companies

The Stevens & Lee Companies is a platform of affiliated professional service firms that independently provide a full range of legal, investment banking, financial advisory, insurance risk management and government consulting services. For more information, visit www.stevenslee.com/our-companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Griffin Financial Group