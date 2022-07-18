Eve showcases its eVTOL cabin for the first time at the Farnborough Airshow

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) unveiled today at the Farnborough Airshow its first full-sized eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) cabin mock-up, which reinforces the Company's human-centred design approach. The mock-up will be showcased at Embraer's 'Fly the Future' exhibition, together with the manufacturer's sustainable aircraft concepts. From July 18 to 22, visitors will be able to experience the future of regional aviation and Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") at the Embraer pavilion located at E037. Eve also shared its most recent vehicle configuration as part of the present product design phase.

"This mock-up brilliantly materialises the cabin concept we have been co-creating with potential users for years. We recently received feedback from our advisory board, and now we will be able to show it to other stakeholders here at Farnborough Airshow. Our solutions were designed considering essential market needs, such as accessibility, safety, sustainability, and ticket price. It is always exciting when we achieve this stage of the program," said Flavia Ciaccia, Vice President of User Experience of Eve.

Along with the mock-up experience, visitors will also be able to explore external features of the eVTOL through augmented reality technology.

As part of the ongoing product development, the company also presented the current vehicle design that uses a conventional wing and tail instead of the previous canard configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability as well as safety and reliability in a simple and intuitive lift-plus-cruise design.

Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve, added: "Our teams have been working hard to create the best solutions for the global urban air mobility environment, and our aviation experience through Embraer not only gives us confidence that we are on the right path but also puts us at the forefront of the market. We've been accelerating our resources engagement and evolving the project's maturity."

Eve has been dedicated to fostering the UAM market across the globe and committed to enabling it sustainably and safely for all. The Company's eVTOL will offer communities environment-friendly flights at a lower cost and is expected to enter into service in 2026.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW". For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

Certain statements in this press release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target", "may", "intend", "predict", "should", "would", "predict", "potential", "seem", "future", "outlook" or other similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to future performance. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions, and such differences may be material. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; (iii) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to the Company; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (v) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions, including the growth and development of the urban air mobility market; (vi) the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; (vii) the Company's ability to grow and manage future growth, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its key employees; (viii) the Company's ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (ix) the Company's ability to successfully develop, obtain certification for and commercialize its eVTOL; (x) the effects of competition on the Company's future business; (xi) the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; (xii) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and (xiii) those factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 1, 2022 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

