DonateAToy.org Gives Over $100,000 in Toys to Toys for Tots, Kicking off Christmas in July

Giving Season Already in Full Swing as Virtual Toy Drive Platform Encourages Others to Support Children in Need

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DonateAToy.org just contributed over 5,300 toys to Toys for Tots, hoping to inspire others to support the millions of children in need throughout the US. In 2021, DonateAToy.org donated more than $275,000 in toys benefitting Toys for Tots with the help of corporate sponsors and individual donors.

One of the primary features that make their online donation platform so impactful is the Toy Match Program. DonateAToy.org matches every toy donation made on their website, doubling the number of toys delivered to less fortunate children.

Citi, a DonateAToy.org corporate sponsor for the past two years and a long-time supporter of Toys for Tots, loves how simple they make it to contribute to their vital cause.

"The most important reason we've continued to work with DonateAToy.org is their Toy Match Program," said Reem Aliessa, Program Manager at Citi Volunteers. "It encourages our colleagues to give back to the community which is something that is core to who we are as a firm. After last year's virtual toy drive, we were astonished when looking at the number of toys everyone donated—and knowing Donate-A-Toy doubles that number makes it that much more impactful."

Christmas in July – Early Sign Up Promotion

DonateAToy.org's Christmas in July promotion encourages businesses and organizations to sign up as sponsors early, hoping to make an even bigger impact in 2022. Donate-A-Toy is donating an additional 100 toys on behalf of anyone who signs on as a sponsor before August 15. "It's never too early to kick off your corporate giving initiatives," said Marc McDonald, President of DonateAToy.org. "Our mission has always been to drive as many toys as possible into the hands of children in need. Our Christmas in July promotion solidifies the commitment to that cause, reminding everyone that supporting less fortunate children is crucial year-round."

About DonateAToy.org

DonateAToy.org, a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, offers businesses, organizations, and individuals a virtual toy drive platform benefitting Toys for Tots. The website features a range of high-quality toys gifted by program participants. Since its inception, DonateAToy.org's platform has contributed over $600,000 in toys to children in need. DonateAToy.org has partnered with sponsors such as Citi, T-Mobile, Indeed, Deloitte, and LexisNexis. Make a donation today or learn more about becoming a sponsor at https://DonateAToy.org.

