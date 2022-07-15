Lynne Doner Lotenberg Joins Fors Marsh Group as Vice President, Communication Campaign Research and Evaluation

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fors Marsh Group (FMG) welcomes Lynne Doner Lotenberg as vice president of its newest practice area, Communication Campaign Research and Evaluation (CCR&E). As VP, Ms. Lotenberg will oversee integration of new methodological approaches into existing best practices for communications research and evaluation.

Lynne Doner Lotenberg, Fors Marsh Group’s new Vice President of Communication Campaign Research and Evaluation. Lotenberg will bring her passion for improving lives and creating change to this role ensuring clients receive further in-depth, actionable data to target, develop, monitor, and evaluate campaigns tackling a range of complex social issues. (PRNewswire)

Forming the CCR&E practice follows FMG's move to consolidate its marketing and outreach activities. Extracting research and evaluation into a dedicated practice will provide clients further in-depth, actionable data to target, develop, monitor, and evaluate campaigns tackling a range of complex social issues.

CCR&E will serve as the research arm for all FMG communication campaigns. The practice area will continue to lead and expand efforts in areas of applied communication research and evaluation to provide sustainable, long-term strategies.

In previous roles, Ms. Lotenberg partnered with public health clients focused on helping citizens live healthier lives, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); the National Institutes of Health (NIH); the National Health Council (NHC); and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

"With her depth of experience in social and public health, Lynne is the perfect fit to helm Communication Campaign Research and Evaluation," said Executive Vice President Brian Griepentrog. "She's passionate about improving lives and creating change through impactful campaigns like the ones FMG is known for. Our clients will benefit from her tremendous knowledge of branding, behavior change, and evaluating outcomes."

Ms. Lotenberg previously held senior positions, including director of strategic planning and research and chief executive officer at Hager Sharp.

She served as co-editor of the international journal Social Marketing Quarterly for 11 years and is currently a member of the advisory board. She co-authored two editions of the graduate text Marketing Public Health: Strategies to Promote Social Change and has contributed to numerous publications focusing on audience segmentation, brand development, and focus groups.

About Fors Marsh Group

We are a purpose-driven research and strategy firm committed to helping people make better decisions. Bringing together the science of research and the art of communication, we look at human behavior from all angles so that we can design whole, customized, and impactful interventions that benefit many, not just a few. We exist to change systems, not symptoms, so that we strengthen society and improve lives. As a certified B Corporation, we partner, lead, and serve with honesty, stewardship, and equity.

