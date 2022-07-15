The Brooks Group names Russ Sharer Chief Sales Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brooks Group promoted Russ Sharer to Chief Sales Officer.

Russ' new role will utilize his 30+ years of B2B Sales and Marketing and leadership experience to ensure The Brooks Group meets its growth and sales revenue targets while successfully navigating organizational and marketplace complexities to drive real results to the company's bottom line.

He will get to focus his sales expertise and passion for helping people maximize their strengths to improve sales performance into The Brooks Group's own internal sales team, while also maintaining relationships with existing clients. Russ has been associated with The Brooks Group for 10 years, most recently serving as Director of Strategic Sales Excellence.

Russ is the co-author of Agile & Resilient: Sales Leadership for the New Normal and is one of The Brooks Group's most sought after facilitators. He has spent the past several years helping Brooks Group program participants connect the dots with his practical, "easy-to-learn" approach and style. He is an incredible leader, educator, and the natural choice to lead the company's sales efforts.

"Russ is an exceptional leader. I'm very happy that our own sales team will now directly benefit from his vast experience." remarked Gary Fly, CEO of The Brooks Group.

About The Brooks Group

The Brooks Group teaches straightforward, actionable sales training skills to sales managers and their teams. Their IMPACT Selling® Sales Training Program has been taught to over one million sales professionals nation-wide, and they've been recognized as one of the top sales training companies annually since 2010.

