MAPS Launches Psychedelic Fundamentals, an Online Education Curriculum From Leading Psychedelic Organization

Psychedelic Fundamentals is the initial offering in the new MAPS Digital Learning program introducing learners to the most important aspects of psychedelic history, research, uses, and harm reduction

The series of short, easy-to-follow modules is the perfect starting point for people trying to learn about psychedelics for the first time, but is also useful for psychedelic veterans looking to refine their knowledge

"This is the drug training we should have all received as teenagers."

SAN JOSE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading authority on psychedelics, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), announced the launch of Psychedelic Fundamentals, an online psychedelic education program which provides people with accurate, evidence-based information about psychedelics. The educational curriculum, developed in collaboration with Interwoven and delivered over five modules, covers a range of topics including psychedelic history, science, clinical research, therapeutic uses, and harm reduction.

"Psychedelic Fundamentals is a program for everyone - even for people who may never take a psychedelic themselves. Within the next few years, millions of people may be eligible for a prescription of psychedelic-assisted therapy. Having access to a science-based educational curriculum, backed by MAPS' nearly four decades as the world leader in psychedelics, will give people shared language and knowledge to better care for loved ones who may be looking into these treatments."

Shirelle Noble , Director of Digital, MAPS

Psychedelic Fundamentals serves as a perfect launching point for those completely new to psychedelics and seeking the basic knowledge of how psychedelics work, their effects, and their history. This course is valuable to people who are curious about the use of psychedelics for therapeutic purposes for themselves or a loved one, and for people looking for up to date information about cutting-edge psychedelic research. Experienced psychedelic users will find this guide a useful resource with the latest on psychedelic policy, as well as harm reduction strategies to increase the likelihood of an "ideal" experience.

Since 1986, MAPS has endeavored to counteract the broad public misinformation disseminated over the decades of the War on Drugs. The gain in public interest in psychedelics has left many with a desire to learn more about the transformative potential of these substances, but there are limited resources for people looking for an authoritative curriculum.

"This is the drug training we should have all received as teenagers. It was not just about the different substances, but the benefits they can have, as well as how to integrate those experiences, and also some useful tips for how to be there for those in need while they are having them. So much valuable information in one place, with the awareness to tell users to be cautious and aware of what they are doing."

Proficient Psychedelic Fundamentals learner

The Psychedelic Fundamentals coursework is divided into modules including: Psychedelics & Non-Ordinary States of Consciousness, The Current State of Psychedelics, Psychedelic Brain Science 101, Comparing Psychedelic Substances, and Psychedelic Trip Planning & Harm Reduction. Each module contains a series of short, easy-to-follow lessons complimented by MAPS' new online community platform, where fellow learners and psychedelic advocates can connect.

The Psychedelic Fundamentals digital learning course is available for purchase on the MAPS website .

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization developing medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world funded primarily by philanthropic donors and grantors who have given more than $130 million for research and education.

