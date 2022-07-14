ilumivu Set to Launch New Study into POTS at Dysautonomia International Annual Conference

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Software company, ilumivu, announces a new study on Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) using its heart health application Cardiogram at the Dysautonomia International Annual Conference July 14-17.

The Dysautonomia International Annual Conference is the world's largest conference on autonomic nervous system disorders where ilumivu is a participating sponsor. This year's event will stream live and feature expert presentations on autonomic nervous system disorders like Dysautonomia and POTS.

During the event, ilumivu will reveal the details of a new study into POTS — a disorder characterized by an increase in heart rate by 30 to 40 beats per minute within ten minutes of standing. POTS is a common condition that affects an estimated 1 to 3 million Americans, 80-85% of which are female. The disease has become more prevalent since the pandemic and has been linked to long-haul COVID. Some common symptoms of POTS include fainting, sweating, light-headedness, fatigue and headaches and can go undiagnosed for up to six years. Additionally, 59% of individuals are initially misdiagnosed with anxiety instead of POTS.

ilumivu will be collecting data using their Cardiogram heart health application to gain greater insight on how individuals with POTS can track and manage their symptoms. The data will be used exclusively for the company's research to help improve the quality of their recommendations and the health of their patients.

Cardiogram is a leading heart health mobile app providing continuous cardiovascular monitoring using off-the-shelf wearables such as Garmin, Apple Watch, and Fitbit. The app is a clinically validated heart health monitor that has become a reliable ally to help individuals monitor their heart health and pre-diagnose heart related conditions for hypertension, sleep apnea, diabetes and atrial fibrillation. Cardiogram is available for download on the Apple and Google store with over 3.7 million downloads to date.

President of ilumivu, T. David Smith, is excited about the new POTS study. He said: "We want to champion proactive intervention of POTS with this new study. We believe that if people living with POTS are empowered with reliable data, they can implement changes to improve their quality of life through ongoing monitoring of symptoms.

For further information or to participate in the POTS study, visit: https://ilumivu.com. To register for the Dysautonomia International Annual Conference, visit: https://web.cvent.com/event/843f4246-2147-4653-bfc4-caafce8a8192/summary Learn more about Cardiogram at: https://cardiogram.com.

About ilumivu

Founded in 2009, ilumivu provides healthcare decision support applications using the psychology of behavior change, combined with real-time data from smartwatches and smartphones to reduce healthcare costs. With a pedigree in research in multiple disease areas at over 100 leading research universities and health systems, ilumivu delivers just-in-time interventions based on individualized baselines to improve measurable member care outcomes. https://ilumivu.com/

