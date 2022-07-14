Illumina Among First in the World to Receive Approval of Science-Based Net-Zero Target

The Science Based Targets initiative has validated Illumina's targets to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced today it is among the first group of companies worldwide to receive approval of its net-zero targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This includes validation of Illumina's corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets by the organization.

The SBTi is a global body that enables businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. Its Net-Zero Standard is the world's first science-based certification of companies' net-zero targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping planetary warming to 1.5°C.

"Illumina proudly joins the SBTi as the first genomics company in the world with a verified, science-based, net-zero target," said John Frank, Chief Public Affairs Officer of Illumina. "This approach will help us demonstrate that our long-term net-zero climate targets are credible, ambitious, and accountable."

Illumina SBTi-approved targets

Net-Zero Target

Near-Term Targets Commitments based on 2019 baseline levels

Long-Term Target Commitments based on 2019 baseline levels

In October 2021, the SBTi launched the world's first Corporate Net-Zero Standard. In January 2022, it opened this certification to all companies, and Illumina was among the first to request verification of its net-zero target. Now, Illumina is among the first group of companies in the world to receive validation of its science-based targets.

"The SBTi Net-Zero Corporate Standard creates alignment and drives action," said Frank. "There is still much work to be done, but we have committed to the most ambitious level of climate action and we urge others to do the same."

"As a science-based organization, we are compelled to ensure our reduction targets are aligned and verified to a science-based approach," said Sharon Vidal, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Illumina. "The validation of our net-zero targets from the SBTi is vital to the integration of environmental stewardship into the fabric of our operations."

Illumina's net-zero progress and sustainability performance will be reported in the annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Illumina's Climate Action Plan includes a $20 million philanthropic commitment to support initiatives dedicated to sustainability innovation and environmental justice, and goals to reduce water-use intensity and waste to landfill in direct operations. Click here to learn more about Illumina's approach to environmental sustainability.

