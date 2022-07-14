Former CEO of USO Metropolitan New York Brian Whiting Joins Blue Star Families

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF) , one of the nation's largest nonprofits dedicated to providing critical support to military-connected families by building and strengthening communities, today announced the addition of former Chief Executive Officer of USO Metropolitan New York Brian Whiting as Chief Transformation Officer.

"Thanks to the incredibly generous investment from MacKenzie Scott, we are able to rapidly accelerate our expansion plans," said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. "Brian Whiting joining Blue Star Families is the key and first step in expanding our reach and furthering our vision that wherever American military families go, they can always feel connected, supported, and empowered to thrive - in every community, across the nation, and around the globe."

Whiting has a long history of serving our military and their families through 16 years of service as Chief Executive Officer of the USO of Metropolitan New York, Inc.. He has held leadership positions in the U.S. and abroad and served as a consultant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I am honored and proud to join an organization that is at the forefront of connecting America's military families with their communities and fully-committed to developing solutions to the challenges faced by military and Veteran families," said Whiting. "As an organization grounded in research with a vast network of partners and supporters, I look forward to continuing the legacy of creating lasting solutions and expanding our reach into the hometowns and communities of our military families wherever they serve."

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org .

