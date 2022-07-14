Cadent Partners with Tunnl to Launch Audiences for Advanced TV Advertising

Tunnl's audiences, including political and issue advocacy segments, are now available in Cadent Aperture Platform across OTT/CTV, addressable TV, and indexed TV advertising

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent , the largest independent platform for advanced TV advertising, is proud to announce a new partnership with Tunnl , a data intelligence platform that powers advertisers' purpose-driven marketing, brand reputation, and issue advocacy campaigns. The partnership builds on Cadent's current offering, Aperture Audience Data Marketplace, by bringing Tunnl audiences to Cadent's customers.

Tunnl audiences are built from monthly, national, large-sample surveys paired with a proprietary data library based on 20+ years of intelligence. The granularity of Tunnl audiences allows for uniquely effective targeting across multiple verticals like "brand," "political," "public affairs," and "corporate advocacy" within Cadent Aperture Audience Data Marketplace.

"As the TV ecosystem becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, marketers need solutions to reach their target audience across screens and devices," said Eoin Townsend, Chief Product Officer at Cadent. "Through our partnership with Tunnl, we further our mission in helping brands engage the right consumers in a scalable, privacy-compliant manner."

In addition to Aperture Audience Data Marketplace, Cadent Aperture Viewer Graph enables advertisers to reach Tunnl's audiences across linear and OTT to drive incremental, deduplicated reach. Aperture Viewer Graph allows marketers to unify audiences across the TV ecosystem, empowering them to target their specific high-value audiences and measure outcomes using any third-party partner.

"This integration closely connects Cadent Aperture Platform users with Tunnl's audiences at a time when OTT and CTV are increasingly important ways for advertisers to reach their buyers," says Sara Fagen, Chief Executive Officer at Tunnl. "We see significant opportunity for advertisers to benefit from Tunnl's partnership with Cadent as we continue to focus on connecting audiences with people's TV viewership habits."

Cadent's partnership with Tunnl is a timely solution for advertisers combatting ever-increasing media fragmentation among their target markets. With Tunnl's laser-focused audiences, advertisers—especially those in the political and issue advocacy realms—ensure their messages reach the right people, maximizing investment, impact, and results this year and beyond.

To learn more about Cadent's next-generation data marketplace now featuring Tunnl audiences, contact Tony Yi, Cadent's Executive Vice President of Business Development, at tyi@cadent.tv . To connect directly with Tunnl and learn more about how you can leverage their audiences, email Amanda Peterson Beadle, Tunnl's Senior Director of Partnerships, at abeadle@tunnldata.com .

About Tunnl

Tunnl is an audience identification and segmentation platform that empowers advertisers with the data needed to forge deep connections with their target markets. Based on intelligence from monthly, national, large-sample surveys and a proprietary data library amassed over 20+ years, Tunnl enables advertisers to find the right audiences to engage with and activate against their purpose-driven marketing, issue advocacy, and brand reputation campaigns. For more information, visit www.TunnlData.com .

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising by providing marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—their technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit Cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

