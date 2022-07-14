Bernhard Capital-Backed Allied Power Acquires Radiation Safety & Control Services

Significantly Expands Maintenance and Technician Service Offerings for Radiation-Producing and Nuclear Power Customers

BATON ROUGE, La., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Power Holdings, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), a full-service provider of power plant services, today announced that it has acquired Radiation Safety & Control Services, Inc. ("RSCS"), a leading provider of project management, technical and laboratory services to the nuclear power industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Allied provides a diversified range of services – from routine maintenance to outage services and management, capital construction and specialized support – for power plants across the asset life cycle throughout the U.S. In November 2020, the Company was acquired by Bernhard Capital Partners, a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm investing in middle market businesses providing essential services to owners of critical infrastructure.

For more than three decades, RSCS has established itself as one of the most innovative and efficient providers of radiological and environmental services and nuclear site staffing services to industries and government agencies across the country. With proprietary radiation monitoring products and laboratory services, RSCS will enable Allied to expand its relationships with existing and new customers, while simultaneously allowing the Company to capitalize on the growing market for nuclear plant decommissioning and radiation monitoring services.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an established and well-respected team in the industry to the Allied family," said Ron McCall, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Power. "RSCS's proprietary products and best-in-class monitoring and technician services will enable us to capitalize on new contract opportunities, enhance the on-site and supportive offerings we provide to our nuclear facility clients and maximize significant tailwinds in the decommissioning space. We look forward to working closely with the RSCS team and embarking on a new phase of growth together."

"We share a deep commitment with the Allied team to provide efficient, quality radiological services to an expanding customer base, which makes this transaction a natural fit for our business," said Jay Tarzia, Principal and Executive Director of RSCS. "The added scale and offerings will provide our employees and customers with significant long-term opportunities, and we are excited to partner with the Allied and Bernhard teams."

"As the commercial nuclear energy market continues to play a pivotal, yet evolving, role – both domestically and internationally – in today's clean energy landscape and transition, it will increasingly require specialized expertise and support," said Mark Spender, a Partner of Bernhard Capital. "This transaction further solidifies Allied as the provider of choice for safe, mission-critical and cost-effective power services for the leading power generators across the country."

About Allied Power Holdings

Allied Power is a diversified, full-service provider of power plant services spanning the entire asset life cycle. The Allied Power team and leadership has vast experience in the utility industry and expertise in power generation. Utilizing this expertise, Allied Power is able to provide customers with proven, practical, and innovative approaches that maximize the efficiency and cost effectiveness of utilities without sacrificing safety or quality. Allied Power provides a full range of professional, technical and craft services including routine maintenance, outage, and capital construction services. To learn more at Allied Power, visit https://www.alliedpwr.com.

About Radiation Safety & Control Services

RSCS provides project management, technical, and laboratory services to the nuclear power industry, the Government, and other companies that use radioactive material. RSCS actively manages and supports nuclear and radiological operations and decommissioning projects through its specialty services and staff augmentation. RSCS's project services, ISO/IEC accredited laboratory, and its manufacturing division provide state-of-the art solutions to our clients to improve quality and efficiency. RSCS has a dedicated team of approximately 230 employees nationally. A group of its employees on a jobsite in CA recently announced their intent to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. For more information about RSCS please visit http://www.radsafety.com.

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in three funds across several strategies, has approximately $2.5 billion of gross assets under management and is ranked as one of Private Equity International's 300 largest private equity firms worldwide. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit www.bernhardcapital.com.

