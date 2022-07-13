Princeton Identity Releases Whitepaper, "Biometrics in Commercial Real Estate: Putting Possibilities into Practice"

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity (PI), a leading developer of iris and face biometric identity solutions, has released a whitepaper, "Biometrics in Commercial Real Estate: Putting Possibilities into Practice." This collaborative effort between co-authors Bobby Varma, CEO and Co-Founder of Princeton Identity, and Paul Benne, PSP, CPOI, President and Founder of Sentinel Consulting, illuminates the many ways in which biometric identity solutions can contribute to a premium experience for commercial tenants and their visitors. Benne's firm, which offers risk assessment, security master planning, technical and architectural security design, operations, and training, counts many of the nation's most prestigious and iconic commercial properties as clients.

Princeton Identity harnesses biometric technology to deliver secure, convenient solutions for access, safety and authentication across commercial enterprises. (PRNewsfoto/Princeton Identity) (PRNewswire)

The whitepaper addresses various topics of interest to real estate developers and management companies. They include: building public trust in the technology, best practices for implementation, choosing a suitable modality, prioritizing applications, and considerations for integration with various solutions, including access control, video surveillance, and visitor management. As employers struggle to make return-to-office policies more palatable to workers, they are seeking ways to create buildings that feel safer and more welcoming. Integrating biometrics with a number of security and operational applications allows stakeholders to deliver state-of-the-art security, efficiency, automation, and convenience.

"Forward-thinking members of the commercial real estate sector are envisioning ways to enhance the user experience, but are not aware of the many ways in which biometrics can help to achieve their goals. Paul and I hope that this whitepaper answers some of their questions, demystifies certain misconceptions, and plants some seeds regarding the possibilities the technology offers," said Bobby Varma, CEO of Princeton Identity.

Download the whitepaper at https://lp.princetonidentity.com/CREwhitepaper.

About Princeton Identity:

Princeton Identity offers the fastest, simplest, and most secure biometric security system on the market. Leading the revolution toward a more intuitive, efficient, and natural security experience that keeps people and businesses moving, Princeton Identity uses iris recognition, face recognition, and other biometric technology to enable businesses, governments, and global organizations to streamline identity management, resulting in improved safety and protection. Formerly a division of SRI International, Princeton Identity was established as an independent venture in August 2016. For more information, visit www.princetonidentity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princeton Identity