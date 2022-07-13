CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES DATES FOR THE EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announces that it will release its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on August 1, 2022.

Conference Call:

Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Live webcast: http://ir.centerspacehomes.com

Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until August 16, 2022 USA Toll Free Number 1-844-200-6205

USA Toll Free Number 1-866-813-9403 International Toll-Free Number 1-929-526-1599

International Toll-Free Number 44-204-525-0658 Canada Toll Free Number 1-833-950-0062

Canada Toll Free Number 1-226-828-7578 Conference Number 753198

Conference Number 920238

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Joe McComish, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

