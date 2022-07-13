CakeBoxx Technologies Expands Systems Engineering Capacity With Appointment of Sean Tan as CTO

Tan brings breadth of experience and high-level design engineering expertise to lead innovation and development of new CakeBoxx transport platform design projects

MCLEAN, Va., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeBoxx Technologies, the global leader in specialized, high value, and high consequence cargo transportation platforms – and innovator of the first and only SAFETY Act Qualified intermodal container – today announced the appointment of Sean Tan as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Tan will join CakeBoxx' corporate headquarters team in McLean and is tasked with leading the company's worldwide R&D, systems engineering, and ongoing product development initiatives. Reporting to Daine Eisold, the Chairman and CEO, and working closely with James Campbell, the Chief Operating Officer, Tan will be focused on scaling CakeBoxx Technologies' industrial manufacturing, high-value, and high-consequence cargo and platform solutions. His particular focus will be on automotive, energy, aerospace, and defense as these industries reimagine their supply chains, shipping, and transportation solutions.

Tan will focus on scaling CakeBoxx Technologies' industrial manufacturing, high-value cargo and platform solutions.

Sean brings a tremendous breadth of knowledge and high-level design engineering expertise from more than 25 years of experience as a senior mechanical design engineer at Caterpillar, JRB, and Pratt & Whitney, among others. As CakeBoxx pioneers the transformation of transportation, freight forwarding, shipping, and 3PL networks into resilient, adaptive, and efficient supply chains that include the optimization of break bulk / ro-ro / intermodal and container shipping interoperability, Sean Tan's advanced supply chain systems engineering experience will be instrumental in expanding and continuing the company's distinguished trend of innovation in both engineered transport solutions and operational efficiency improvements.

"Good things are coming for high-value, high-consequence, and mission-critical intermodal cargo and BCOs," said Daine Eisold, CakeBoxx CEO. "Having collaborated with Sean on several projects over the past six years, we are now extremely pleased to welcome him as our CTO at CakeBoxx Technologies. Sean is a consummate innovator with an astounding breadth of experience and phenomenal design engineering skills, holding multiple patents. Drawing on his deep working knowledge of the heavy equipment sector at Caterpillar, Sean has a unique perspective on both containerization and efficiency of product design to incorporate into new container and platform concepts."

"I am thrilled to be joining the CakeBoxx team and leading the company's design engineering services," said Tan. "The CakeBoxx container is a great product with huge potential for many more applications across various industries. I look forward to helping the company continue to push the boundaries of container engineering and expand into more markets with innovative designs that meet customers' unique needs."

From his experience working with private sector companies and federal agencies in multiple countries, Tan understands the complexities of the business world and how great product and container design can help streamline supply chains and reduce customer costs.

He recalls a particularly challenging project during his time with Caterpillar that underscores the importance of designs like the CakeBoxx container.

"While at Caterpillar, I designed heavy equipment and was managing the design of a wheel loader from concept to production," Tan explained. "I was asked to work with the transportation team to design shipping configurations to fit large, oddly-shaped, heavy machinery onto shipping platforms and containers – while reducing costs, minimizing risk, and maximizing the efficient use of space. I then realized it's not enough just to design the equipment. One must also clearly understand how that equipment gets to customers and how it can best be moved from one place to another safely and cost-effectively. So when I saw CakeBoxx, I was immediately attracted to the concept, and I now eagerly anticipate leading many innovative container design projects to come!"

Today's announcement underscores CakeBoxx Technologies' rapid expansion and advancement of its supply chain and transportation engineering offerings. Over the past decade, the company has built a strong base of customers in the U.S. and worldwide in industries as varied as defense, aerospace, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other renewable energy systems. Any industry or shipping need that requires specialized containers for high-security, high-value cargo, and that benefits from extreme sustainability, is a candidate CakeBoxx customer.

CakeBoxx Technologies products and advanced supply chain engineering services are available to companies, governments, NGOs, and other organizations worldwide seeking to enhance security, lower total cost of ownership, build resilience and improve sustainability in their supply chain operations.

CakeBoxx Technologies – Safe, Secure, and Efficient Cargo Solutions:

CakeBoxx Technologies is a global supply chain systems engineering and transportation systems integration solution provider. The company designs and builds cargo shipping containers and platforms to help organizations manage risk, increase resilience, lower total cost of ownership and increase velocity for cargo transportation and specialty manufacturing markets.

CakeBoxx "two-piece" containers with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation in the industry to offer truly safe, secure and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk and general project cargo markets. Advantages of CakeBoxx solutions include increased operational efficiency, reduced risk of cargo theft, and lower operating costs. Using CakeBoxx containers saves money. CakeBoxx Technologies offers these containers in a product line of sizes and specifications to meet individual customer needs.

