The BIG trip is making a coming back

MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new survey of over 4,000 travelers*, global travel site Skyscanner found more than 1 in 3 global travelers (37%) [almost 1 in 3 - 30% US] are dreaming of bucket list trips this year.

Skyscanner's latest extensive global flight booking data shows bookings for bucket list destinations are on the rise.

The research also revealed the post-pandemic traveler is more adventurous and open minded than ever, with 26% of Americans opting to explore somewhere new this year. And of those planning to spend more in 2022, almost half (42%) are planning to spend it on traveling further afield.

Bucket List Bargains – Skyscanner reveals the best value, trending bucket-list destinations for 2022**:

Destination Increase in bookings 2022 Vs 2019 Average fare (USD) Qatar 522 % 974 Anguilla 420 % 639 Saint Barthelemy 345 % 615 Maldives 138 % 1030 Turks and Caicos Islands 82 % 379 United Arab Emirates 75 % 764 Portugal 47 % 567 US Virgin Islands 42 % 396 Costa Rica 42 % 392 Antigua and Barbuda 41 % 422 Brazil 29 % 780

Skyscanner's Travel Trends Forecaster, Naomi Hahn, comments:

"2022 will be the year we see travelers getting the very most out of cherished, once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. In fact, half (50%) of US travelers revealed they place more importance now on travel than they did pre-pandemic.

"As travel restrictions have eased and traveler confidence returned, we've witnessed a travel revival with pent-up demand turning into millions of travelers enjoying their much longed for trips again. Our latest traveler pulse research reveals a strong desire to make big bucket list trips a reality this year, and with destinations previously off limits due to restrictions like New Zealand, Australia and Japan now firmly back on our bucket lists, we expect to see more travelers looking to go further.

"Flights to bucket list destinations don't have to cost a lot if you know how to search for the best prices – in fact Skyscanner helps travelers compare more than 1,200 airlines and online travel agents to find the cheapest options. Flight prices are all based on supply and demand and because some dates and routes will be more popular than others, prices will vary. Skyscanner's 'Cheapest Month' search tool is a great way to scour thousands of options in seconds so you can find the cheapest day and deal for your travel plans. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates where possible, flying on less popular days of the week i.e. Friday is the cheapest day of the week to fly out of the UK and avoiding popular dates almost always works out cheaper."

Skyscanner's top 4 flight-booking hacks for saving money on that bucket list trip in 2022:

Make the ultimate round the world, bucket list trip an affordable reality: Skyscanner's multi-city search allows travelers to select multiple journey legs, as well plan "open jaw" trips with stopovers, so that you can tailor-make the perfect trip – DIY'ing an around the world trip with individual flights could save $$$s compared to the packaged alternative!

Broaden your options: "If you're lucky to have a few airports in travel distance, you can find out which option is cheapest for your flight with this one simple trick – tick the 'add nearby airports' option when you search on Skyscanner. If you'd like to limit it to specific airports – e.g JFK and Newark – then on the search results page, you can untick the airports you don't want to fly from. This works for your arrival airport, too."

Mix it Up: "Flights don't have to be booked as returns, and by comparing costs and booking separate one-way fares can end up saving you money. Skyscanner's search scours all the options and shows you the best deal, whether it means flying out and back with the same airline or mixing it up."

Timing is everything: "Know where and when you want to travel, but not in a rush to book? You could make savings by setting up a price alert . Simply log into Skyscanner then press the Alarm Bell icon on your chosen search. You'll be sent emails when the flight prices decrease, and you could bag yourself a deal."

Flex travel: "Our new trend research revealed more and more travelers are being increasingly flexible and shopping around for the best deal. Skyscanner's Search Everywhere tool is a great way to see what's available, ordered by price, and can inspire you to go somewhere you've never been before."

About Skyscanner

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner is a leading travel marketplace dedicated to putting travelers first. Skyscanner helps millions of people in 52 countries and over 30 languages find the best travel options for flights, hotels and car rental every month. Skyscanner is available on desktop, mobile web and its highly rated app has over 110 million downloads. Working with 1200 travel partners, Skyscanner's mission is to lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel.

*Survey by Skyscanner and OnePoll in April 2022 with >4000 global participants and >1000 participants in US

**based on 2019 v 2022 (year-to-date direct comparison), with average price paid since the beginning of 2022 for travel in 2022 (economy class, return travel from the US – correct on 15th June and subject to change)

