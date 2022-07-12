The Toy Association and Adventure Media & Events Partner to Deliver One-of-a-Kind "Play Date"

March 2023 Media Showcase to take Place in NYC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Association, the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages, and Adventure Media & Events , publisher of industry-leading media outlets the Toy Book and the Toy Insider, announced today a partnership to deliver a one-of-a-kind "play date" in March 2023 that will give media, investors, and the influencer community direct access to the toy companies, brands, and products that will be hot throughout the year, including spring and summer launches and a first look at the hottest toys for the coming holiday season.

The Toy Association logo (PRNewsfoto/The Toy Association) (PRNewswire)

"As the producer of Toy Fair – the toy industry's most iconic and comprehensive play-focused experience for more than a century – The Toy Association is continuing its long-held tradition of unveiling the latest trends and hottest products in Q1, even as Toy Fair shifts from its former February dates to a new fall time frame," said Kimberly Carcone, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association. "We are happy to partner with Adventure Media & Events to give toy brands the opportunity to spotlight their key drivers for holiday, and to provide media and trend-spotters with a first-look at the products that will be driving consumer toy purchases through holiday 2023."

"We know how important it is for toy companies to get in front of the press early in the year to showcase their new product launches," said Jackie Breyer, vice president and group publisher at Adventure Media & Events. "We are excited to collaborate with The Toy Association to ensure manufacturers have the opportunity to demonstrate their mid-year and Q4 releases to the media in advance of the key consumer shopping period. Press, influencers, and toy manufacturers have been attending our media preview events for more than a decade, and we are so excited to offer another opportunity for industry professionals to make connections ahead of the holiday shopping season."

The event will be held in New York City. Among the many activities set to take place, The Toy Association's trends team will unveil its annual trend predictions, giving media and guests insight into what will be topping wish lists through the holiday season. Adventure Media's team of toy experts from the Toy Book and the Toy Insider as well as The Toy Association's team of trend experts will be on-hand for on-camera interviews related to the state of the toy industry, toy trends, and more. Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.

The media showcase is the latest addition to The Toy Association's roster of international trade shows, live events, digital offerings, private previews, and resources that aim to help companies grow and succeed in an ever-evolving toy and retail landscape. For more information about The Toy Association, visit www.ToyAssociation.org .

The introduction of the spring "play date" expands the seasonality of Adventure Media & Events' in-person toy industry offerings beyond its annual Sweet Suite and Holiday of Play media events, brought to attendees by the Toy Insider in July and September, respectively. The Adventure Media team publishes the Toy Book , the leading trade publication keeping the industry on the #pulseofplay since 1984; the Toy Insider , the leading consumer guide to toys, games, and kids' entertainment; and the Pop Insider , a growing destination to #fuelyourfandom with the latest news on licensed pop culture merch and more.

About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $102.4 billion, and represents hundreds of companies including manufacturers, retailers, licensors, and others who are involved in the youth entertainment industry. Our manufacturing members account for 93% of U.S. toy and game sales driving the annual $38.2 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play. As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

About Adventure Media & Events www.toybook.com / www.toyinsider.com / www.popinsider.com

Founded in 1983, Adventure Media & Events LLC is the No. 1 resource for toy news in the U.S. Publishers of the Toy Book, the Toy Insider, and the Pop Insider, Adventure Media & Events has provided the toy and licensing industries with up-to-the-minute news, product announcements, and insights for nearly 40 years. Its team of toy experts has more than 125 years of experience covering the toy industry, regularly attending major toy industry trade shows and events; conducting briefings with manufacturers, retailers, and analysts throughout the year; and delivering the latest toy news, product roundups, and hands-on toy reviews that consumers trust. Adventure Media & Events has produced two incredibly successful media events, Sweet Suite and Holiday of Play, for more than 13 years. Sweet Suite, taking place on July 13, 2022, and Holiday of Play, taking place on September 16, 2022, connect toymakers with influencers and press to share their hottest toys of the year. For the latest breaking toy and entertainment news, follow @thetoybook, @thetoyinsider, and @thepopinsider on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Be sure to follow #sweetsuite22 to check out the Toy Insider's biggest night of play, taking place on July 13.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Association