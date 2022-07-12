NEW SENIOR TALENT JOINS WASHINGTON MEDIA GROUP

WASHINGTON and SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Media Group (WMG) today announced Crystal Patterson has joined the firm as President, and Bill Romanelli has joined as Senior Vice President, enhancing the firm's roster of public affairs experts and providing "next level" capabilities for the firm's clients.

"Crystal and Bill bring world-class backgrounds and experience in strategic communications and issues management," said Gregory Vistica, WMG's CEO. "What that means for our clients is an even deeper bench of expertise on their policy, competitive, reputation and business development objectives."

Patterson, who joins as company President in Washington DC, is the former head of Global Civic Partnerships, and Government & Politics Outreach Manager at Facebook. At WMG she will provide clients with expertise in strategic communications, crisis communications, digital strategy, policy development and issue management, while also overseeing company direction and growth at WMG.

Patterson's past experience also includes roles as communications director at the Center for American Progress, communications director for Rep. Tim Ryan (OH-17) and digital strategist for Hillary Clinton's historic 2008 presidential run.

Romanelli joins WMG as Senior Vice President and Managing Director in Sacramento, CA. His background includes more than 30 years' experience in public affairs consulting. He specializes in helping clients develop, implement and manage complex political, regulatory and public opinion campaigns. At WMG he will provide expertise in strategy and ally development, grassroots outreach, crisis communications, public participation, litigation support, opinion research, digital communications, and media relations—where he trains executives on how to work with the press and serves as an on-the record media spokesperson. An award-winning writer, Mr. Romanelli also specializes in helping clients identify and refine the strongest messages with respect to each client's key stakeholders.

About Washington Media Group :

WMG is a trusted advisor to many of the world's most successful companies, institutions and organizations. Since its founding in 2005, the company has provided communications consulting of almost every type and magnitude on four continents for Fortune 100 firms, multi-national corporations, C-Suite executives, start-ups and non-profit organizations. WMG specializes in working with clients to build narratives that helped solve high-profile crises, help them achieve corporate, legislative and policy objectives, and safely enhance their reputations with shareholders, the media, elected leaders and other stakeholders in the Unites States and around the world. More information is available at https://washingtonmedia.com/.

