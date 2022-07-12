FCCI INSURANCE GROUP LAUNCHES NEW CLAIM HANDLING VIDEO

Click the video to learn more about how FCCI is on the scene when we are needed most.

VIDEO LINK: FCCI Claim Handling Video

SARASOTA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group launched its second video in a series of six – "FCCI Claim Handling." In this newest release, a policyholder, agent and claim adjuster tell a story of how FCCI Insurance Group was accessible, responsive and followed through after a catastrophic loss.

Expect four more videos this summer with a focus on the Business Owner experience, FCCI's Risk Control expertise, FCCI's partnership-driven TeamWorksSM approach, and recruiting top talent. These videos will enable current and prospective agents and policyholders to learn more about the Company, its values, and why they should partner with FCCI for their commercial insurance needs.

VIDEO LINK: FCCI Claim Handling Video

For more about FCCI's prompt and fair claim handling, go to www.fcci-group.com/claims-services or call (800) 226-3224.

About FCCI – Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI celebrates more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, contact us at 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

Archived FCCI Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FCCI Insurance Group