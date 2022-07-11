evo Announces New Campus Location in Tahoe Coming in 2023

SEATTLE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- evo, the outdoor retail and experiences company, today unveiled plans to build a new campus location in Tahoe City, California. Campus Tahoe City will be centrally located on the shores of North Lake Tahoe, in Tahoe City, right across from Commons Beach, enabling both locals and visitors easy access to recreation. The site is currently occupied by the historic Tahoe City Inn building and America's Best Value Inn, which evo plans to honor through restoration and pay homage to the location's roots.

Like Campus Salt Lake, Campus Tahoe City will provide a place for the community to gather, bonded by a passion for the outdoors and the culture that surrounds the lifestyle. The common threads for all evo Campus locations are experience-forward spaces, with a blend of complementary offerings designed for the local community.

"Our aim is to provide a gathering place for the community, anchored in our shared love for the outdoors," said Bryce Phillips, Founder and CEO of evo. "We are really grateful to have this opportunity in Tahoe. It's a place that is truly magnetic for us — so many great people and relationships from over the years, the beauty of the region, its culture — all intersect making this an especially exciting next step for evo."

Together, evo, evolution Projects and JK Architects will reimagine the site as the brand's second evo Hotel. This will be complemented by a flagship retail store and recreational amenities. In addition to those key elements, the campus will also include:

A café and bar

Service shop

Vibrant community programming and events

An art gallery space and art throughout the entire Campus

In addition to elevating the existing space, the evo team also envisions a second phase of development for new construction in the future that will allow for expanded amenities and offerings.

"This Campus project will breathe new life into the existing buildings and do so in a way that celebrates the local surroundings. We are inspired to spotlight the culture, art and recreation in this fantastic community, generating even more excitement about the area and its heritage," said Tommy Trause, Head of New Locations Development and Hospitality at evo.

Alongside retail stores and experiential offerings, evo wants Campus Tahoe City to contribute to a thriving community center and is looking to incorporate several units of Workforce Housing on property as well.

The all-new Campus location will look to increase access to the outdoors for the bustling Tahoe community and the compilation of likeminded business will work closely with other local retailers to ensure customers are getting the gear, expertise, and guidance to adventure. Since announcing its plans, evo has received enthusiastic support from both customers and other local businesses.

Brendan Madigan, owner of Alpenglow Sports, believes evo's entrance to Tahoe could help uplift morale and keep the town economically relevant post-Olympics. "Alpenglow Sports is a 42-year-old anchor of Tahoe City - we've always sought to give back to the community that has given us so much, primarily through events and philanthropy. I'm excited to partner with our new neighbors as we share an intersectionality of community compassion and care. A rising tide truly lifts all ships, and we're excited to collaborate with such a compelling group for the betterment of Tahoe City and the North Shore at large."

"I'm beyond stoked to welcome evo to Tahoe City because they have a strong history of not just building a store, but building a space for art, creativity, activity and community. evo being a part of Tahoe City will be a key factor to the rebuilding and reinvigoration of North Lake Tahoe around the community that calls it home," comments Cody Townsend, Tahoe-based professional skier.

While the campus has a target to open within the coming two years, evo's Head of Marketing Rebecca Heard has confirmed that evo is excited to connect with the Tahoe community prior to the official opening. Heard says, "we are deeply committed to understanding the community needs prior to opening and will be hosting a community open house & social on Thursday September 15th. We're inviting residents and locals to explore the project, hear from evo employees and leadership, ask questions and more." To learn more about event, you can sign up here for updates.

About evo

evo is an outdoor experiences company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences across its network of stores, evo.com, two All Together Skateparks, lodging and travel businesses, which are centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection.

evo uses its success in these areas to support non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

There are 11 stores in the U.S. and Canada . In January 2022 Rhythm Japan, the leading retail, rental, and experience company located in Niseko, Hakuba and Furano became part of evo.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo just opened a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah. Campus Salt Lake includes an evo store, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, and evo's first evo Hotel.

evo now offers lodging at The Journeyman Lodge in Whistler, and evo Hotel in Salt Lake as well evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark , in Salt Lake and Seattle.

To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com . Press and media assets available here .

