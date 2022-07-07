UNIPLAT by Unify Platform AG Announces Strategic Partnership with EUTECH to Spur Success of UN SDGs

- UNIPLAT Becomes One of EUTECH's Only Six SDG Alliance Strategic Partners -

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIPLAT, the world's first (*) online platform for researchers and entrepreneurs showcasing their research projects focused on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), officially announced a strategic partnership on July 7 with European Technology Chamber (EUTECH), a registered NGO that is bridging technologies, people, economics, societies, countries, and politics to bring prosperity to humanity. (*) Based on Google search results.

Both organizations share the same mission of working towards realizing the SDGs. Hence, the partnership and cooperation are focused on but not limited to programs, projects, academic exchanges, and events by the SDG Alliance.

The SDG Alliance is one of EUTECH's Alliances that enable European and international companies to become more competitive by empowering them with access to finance and resources that will allow them to achieve their growth objectives. By becoming one of the only six SDG Alliance strategic partners, UNIPLAT will receive exclusive access to the events, activities, and media publicity held by the SDG Alliance, creating more exposure and opening more opportunities for all UNIPLAT members.

"It is a great pleasure to witness the strategic partnership forged between UNIPLAT and EU Tech Chamber SDG Alliance. As we have always believed, collaboration is the key to addressing pressing challenges and unlocking new opportunities. I strongly believe that with our joint efforts, we can facilitate significant progress in the realization of the UN's SDGs. Looking forward to our journey together," said Florian von Tucher, the chairman of EUTECH.

"It is a great honor for UNIPLAT to become a strategic partner of EUTECH, the EU's leading research and technology platform co-funded by the EU. For UNIPLAT members worldwide, EUTECH is the cornerstone of building a strong business network in Europe. Furthermore, we hope that UNIPLAT will be used as a venue for presentations on the global expansion of a lot of companies and institutions supported by EUTECH. We are very confident that this internationally impactful and extremely significant partnership will strongly support the resolution of the SDGs advocated by the United Nations," said Takahisa Karita, the co-founder, CFO, and COO of Unify Platform AG, the management company of UNIPLAT.

About UNIPLAT

UNIPLAT is the world's first (*) online platform specialized for researchers and entrepreneurs from all over the world to share their ideas and research projects and gain support from individuals or institutions. Developed and managed by Unify Platform AG ( https://unify21.com/ ) which is based in Switzerland, UNIPLAT's mission is to accelerate the success of the SDGs. (*) Based on Google search results.

UNIPLAT front page: https://www.uniplat.social/

About EUTECH

EUTECH was founded as an NGO and non-profit organization to serve as a bridge between technologies, people, economics, societies, countries, and politics. EUTECH strongly believes that the challenges of the times can only be mastered with the help of technology. Global collaboration is the only instrument that can help solve international problems at all levels: economic, social, cultural, and humanitarian. The respect for human rights and the fundamental freedom of people without differentiation based on race, gender, or religion should be cultivated and strengthened. EUTECH official website: https://www.eutech.org/

