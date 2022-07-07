Therap offers Configurable Notification Options for Scheduling/Calendar Modules to assist Service Providers in receiving Alerts regarding various Events for meticulous and efficient HCBS and LTSS Documentation

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services provides a range of options for users to receive configurable notifications for various events in Scheduling/Calendar modules, so that service providers in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) and other human services settings can get essential reminders about their tasks, record important information promptly whenever they receive updates, act immediately during emergencies, and maintain an overall effective and reliable documentation for a robust healthcare system.

To receive notifications either through email, pager, mobile phone or Therap's HIPAA-compliant Secure Communications (SComm) module, users need to enable notification options as required. Users may enable the following options in their Settings tab:

Notification Information - This option enables users to enter information about the type of media they would prefer to receive notifications through.

Notification Profile - This option allows users to configure the modules and notification levels for which they want to receive notifications. After choosing a module, the events associated with it will be shown depending on the roles the users have in the module. Users can also select their preferred media for receiving alerts here.

Default Notification Profile - This option allows the users with administrator roles to configure the user's notification settings.

Therap's Calendar module is designed to meet the requirements of staff and agencies to create reminders, appointments, events, meetings and upcoming activities as calendar slots. The Calendar is integrated with the Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module. Users may also be able to view calendar entry Schedule Slots on Therap's mobile applications if Calendar, Scheduling, and Mobile Scheduling are enabled for the provider. Therap's Scheduling/EVV module has been designed to meet the needs of states and providers who need to build staff schedules, track staff hours, monitor individual service allocation and meet the upcoming federal EVV requirements.

Therefore, by enabling notifications for Calendar/Scheduling, users can receive reminders about EVV staff, admin and caseload check-ins and check-outs or if there are any late entries for their aforementioned tasks.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

