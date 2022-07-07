PACIFIC WEST BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER ERIN HUBERT

WEST LINN, Ore., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific West Bank (OTCPK: PWBO), today announced Erin Hubert as a new member of the Board of Directors of Pacific West Bank. The announcement is in line with the Bank's mission to service Portland's business community by providing premier banking services led by local leaders.

"We are honored to have Erin join our Board of Directors with her vast experience in leadership roles across several industries in Portland. She provides a wealth of business acumen and firsthand knowledge of this great city," stated Ed Kawasaki, Pacific West Bank's Chairman of the Board.

Erin Hubert currently holds the role of Chief of the Business Services Division for Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. As a life-long Oregonian, Erin is well-connected in the Portland community. She was previously Chief Executive Officer for Boys and Girls Club of Portland and prior to that, she was Chief Operating Officer for the Portland Trailblazers. She has served on numerous boards, including Oregon Health & Sciences University, Oregon Partnership/Lines for Life, Citizens Crime Commission, Boys and Girls Club of Portland, and Portland State University Advisory Board. Hubert holds a B.S. in business administration from Portland State University. She also maintains volunteer activities in the Portland area.

"As a founding investor in Pacific West Bank, I am excited to be part of the Bank and support its mission to serve Portland's Business community. The Bank's growth over the past few years has been incredible, and I am excited to be part of the Bank's continued growth trajectory into the future," said Erin Hubert, Pacific West Bank's newest Board Member.

About Pacific West Bank:

Pacific West Bank is a commercial bank with offices in Downtown Portland, West Linn, and Lake Oswego Oregon. Pacific West Bank provides customized banking solutions to businesses and nonprofits as well as financial and volunteer support to a variety of community, civic and charitable organizations. For more information about Pacific West Bank, please call 503-905-2222 or visit www.pacificwestbank.com. Information about the Bank's stock may be obtained through the OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com. Pacific West Bank's stock symbol is PWBO.

