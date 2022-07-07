THE HOWARD AND GEORGEANNA JONES FOUNDATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS

THE HOWARD AND GEORGEANNA JONES FOUNDATION FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jones Foundation announced today that four prominent physicians have joined the organization's medical advisory committees:

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine) (PRNewswire)

Christos Coutifaris, MD, PhD, The Celso Ramon Garcia Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania .

Jerome F. Strauss, III , MD, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania .

Kathleen Devine , MD, Executive Medical Officer and Research Director, US Fertility, Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Georgetown University School of Medicine and Research and Clinical Collaborator; REI Fellowship, Program in Reproductive and Adult Endocrinology, NIH, NICHD.

Anish A. Shah , MD, MHS, Executive Growth Physician, US Fertility and Practice Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Shady Grove Fertility Jones Institute.

The Jones Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing scientific and medical research in the field of reproductive medicine. The foundation seeks to find solutions to infertility and improve reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing public and professional discourse to shape the bioethics of reproductive medicine.

"With the added assistance and guidance of Drs. Coutifaris, Strauss, Devine and Shah we hope to improve the chances that every couple can achieve the dream of becoming a family," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board. According to Mr. Jones, the Foundation leadership remains committed to bridging the gap between medical research and clinical practice by engaging individuals that will promote academic and clinical excellence.

Mr. Jones further commented that, "The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is the nation's preeminent medical research foundation in reproductive medicine. For 37 years we have pioneered solutions to infertility and improved reproductive health by funding assisted reproductive medical research and education. We proudly celebrate the addition of these exceptional leaders to our advisory committees as we continue to advance the work started by Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones."

About the Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine