DTO Law Opens New York Office, Hires Alison Kehner, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney

New York, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm DTO Law is proud to announce the opening of its New York office and the addition of renowned trial attorney, Alison Kehner, formerly of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia.

Joining DTO as a partner, Ms. Kehner represents clients in a broad range of practice areas, with a focus on complex civil litigation and white-collar investigations and defense. Before joining DTO, Ms. Kehner worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, one of the largest districts in the country, was a Senior Lecturer and member of the full-time faculty at University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, and practiced at international law firm Dechert LLP. Her impressive background includes acting as lead trial and appellate counsel on behalf of the United States in complex fraud and cybercrime cases. Ms. Kehner also led investigations involving multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, IRS, SEC, Department of Labor, Department of Defense, and Secret Service. In her years in private practice, Ms. Kehner represented Fortune 500 companies in employment disputes and internal investigations relating to potential employee misconduct and compliance violations.

Additionally, DTO has hired Sudip Kundu, an experienced first-chair litigator with a focus on patent and trademark disputes, formerly of Weil Gotshal's New York office. Mr. Kundu has successfully tried a dozen intellectual property cases before federal district courts, the International Trade Commission, the U.S. Patent Office, and the International Chamber of Commerce. In total, Sudip has handled 16 ITC investigations, 23 IPR proceedings, and dozens of district court cases.

"Having boots on the ground in New York makes sense," noted Will Delgado, Managing Partner of DTO Law. "We were already litigating extensively in New York federal courts. Simultaneously expanding our IP practice by hiring someone like Sudip, who has both trial court and Federal Circuit experience, made the decision even easier."

"We are incredibly excited to expand DTO's geographic reach to the East Coast by bringing on Alison," added Megan O'Neill, Chair of DTO's Litigation Practice. "Her ties to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York will make us an immediate player in those markets. In addition, she will help us expand our practice area offerings by allowing us to represent clients in white collar matters and internal investigations."

DTO, a "Recommended Firm" by prestigious ranking guide Benchmark Litigation, was recently named Chambers and Partners' "Outstanding Firm for Diversity and Inclusion (USA)," and Founding Partners Megan O'Neill and William Delgado were named to the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2022 "Women of Influence" List and the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Top 100 Lawyers" List, respectively. DTO clients include American Honda, Unilever, Costco, Microsoft, Penske Business Media, Nature's Bounty, PayPal, Target, Walgreens, and Toyota Financial, among others.

