aha! announces additional flying from Ontario, California to Reno-Tahoe ahead of Burning Man 2022

RENO, Nev., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will increase flying between Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) on Saturday, August 27, in anticipation of an influx of customers traveling to Burning Man 2022. The additional flight gives "burners" across Los Angeles convenient access to Black Rock City, the temporary metropolis located in Nevada's Black Rock Desert and just a short drive from the Reno Tahoe International Airport, the nearest commercial airport and gateway to Burning Man.

"aha! is one of the fastest growing regional airlines in the Western US, as demonstrated by our recently announced service to Santa Rosa, Boise, and Idaho Falls, and the additional Ontario flight is perfectly timed for our customers in the LA basin who are seeking easy access to Burning Man 2022," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "Our network is focused on bringing people to and from the Reno-Lake Tahoe region, and Burning Man provides us with an excellent opportunity to add an extra frequency so more people can experience aha! flying as they journey to Black Rock Desert to experience this world-renowned event."

aha! operates the roundtrip Ontario-Reno route with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets and is regularly flown on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Burning Man festival runs from August 28 through September 5, 2022. The additional nonstop Ontario-Reno flight is conveniently timed for "burners" and will depart Saturday, August 27, at 3:00 p.m. PT. The return Reno-Ontario flight will depart Tuesday, September 6, at 12:50 p.m. PT. Fares are available on the flights for as low as $55* each way.

Tickets are on sale now. To learn more about where we fly and to see our full schedule between Ontario and Reno-Lake Tahoe, visit our website at www.flyaha.com

Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of regional airline experience. ExpressJet, including its leisure brand aha!, is focused on providing travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations. The company's services also include specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is owned by KAir Enterprises and its affiliates. www.expressjet.com

Fare Information

$55* airfare price is each way between Ontario, CA and Reno, NV. Airfare price includes all taxes and airport fees. Fares are based on availability and 45-day advance purchase, and subject to change without notice. No promo code required to book. Normal charges apply for options such as checked bags, pre-boarding or seat assignments. Management reserves all rights including cancellation or modification of this promotion without prior notice.

