$250 Million Practice Joins Cetera

Branch led by industry veteran Michael Bergin affiliating with Cetera Advisors community

Latest affiliation follows two significant recruiting wins in June 2022



LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that a branch office that oversees $250 million has affiliated with the Cetera Advisors, LLC (Cetera Advisors) community. The practice, led by industry veteran Michael "Mike" Bergin, joins Cetera Advisors from National Securities and is based in Eatontown, NJ. Bergin's affiliation represents the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which recently announced that the $1 billion Harvest Wealth team joined Cetera from Merrill Lynch and that Cetera attracted two practices that manage more than $600 million combined.

Michael Bergin (PRNewswire)

Bergin began his financial services career in 1985. He has successfully developed and operated multiple branch offices and multi-office regions for several national brokerage firms before transitioning to an independent broker dealer model. A hands-on branch owner, his practice empowers financial professionals to serve their clients and run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. His team of seasoned industry veterans serves thousands of clients, providing a full spectrum of investment solutions and portfolio strategies.

"We are extremely excited to affiliate with the Cetera Advisors community and look forward to a prosperous and collaborative future together," Bergin said. "Cetera's reputation as a leading independent broker dealer was a significant draw, and the platform will empower us to elevate our practice to the next level through state-of-the art tools, resources and technology. I am proud to call Cetera Advisors home for our clients and our financial professionals."

"Mike and his team share our client-first values and mindset, and we appreciate the opportunity to serve clients together," said Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors. "Our resources and support will empower sustainable and meaningful growth for Mike and his team as they help more clients pursue their version of financial wellbeing. We welcome Mike to the Cetera Advisors community and anticipate many shared successes to come."

"Mike's team is a great fit for the Cetera Advisors community, and we are confident that the practice will thrive for many years," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "Our onboarding and integration team was nimble in the process and executed a smooth and swift affiliation. Transitions are never frictionless and the investments we have made in our onboarding and integration team underscore our commitment to financial professionals joining a Cetera community."

