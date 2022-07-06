STERIPACK ANNOUNCES BUYOUT BY INFLEXION

LAKELAND, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, announces Inflexion Private Equity Partners, a leading UK-based private equity firm, has led the buyout of SteriPack. This strategic partnership positions SteriPack for accelerated growth, geographical expansion, and an enhanced service offering to better support current and future customers.

SteriPack provides holistic and integrated product life-cycle management services commencing with award winning product design & development, human factors research & engineering, regulatory, QA, DFM, manufacturing, sterilization, and supply chain management. The company employs over 650 people from its locations in Ireland, Poland, Malaysia, and the US, and has over 100 clients.

The funding from Inflexion will support the business to continue to scale globally as it benefits from strong market growth and further international expansion opportunities. SteriPack is also well placed to undertake further acquisitions with the support of Inflexion.

Andrew McLean, CEO of SteriPack, said, "We're very proud of our strong growth record and are keen to build on it to take SteriPack even further as we become even more valued partners to our customers through expansion of our capabilities and geographic footprint. Inflexion's presence in our core markets of Europe, Asia and the US as well as its extensive M&A experience make it the ideal partner to support our future international growth."

Flor Kassai, Partner and Head of Inflexion's Buyout Fund, commented, "SteriPack is clearly an extremely successful niche market player whose ongoing focus on high-quality innovation has earned it an impressive and loyal client roster. We are incredibly excited to bring our experience to bear to help management accelerate its growth further across the globe."

About SteriPack Group

SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management.

Learn more at steripackgroup.com.

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which works in partnership with ambitious management teams of high growth, entrepreneurial businesses to accelerate sustainable growth. Inflexion's flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10m to £400m of equity in each deal.

With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion's funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, sustainability focus and access to Inflexion's global network. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, Boston, São Paulo and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of c.£7.1bn.

Read more at www.inflexion.com.

