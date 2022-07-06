CUB Marks Launch of Illinois' Historic EV Rebate with First-ever EV Buyer's Handbook

Watchdog's Free Guide Aims to Help Car Buyers Learn More about Electric Vehicles

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the introduction of an unprecedented electric vehicle rebate in Illinois, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Tuesday released the EV Buyer's Handbook, a free resource for consumers interested in the practical steps to purchasing an electric vehicle (EV).

Consumers can order a free copy of the guide here. The first of its kind in CUB's 38-year history, this handbook helps buyers decide whether an electric vehicle is the right choice by answering key questions, offering an EV checklist and providing a list of helpful additional resources.

The timing of the guide is important, given the fact that gasoline prices have shot well past $5 a gallon this summer. Also, the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), historic legislation that CUB supported, has made possible a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an electric passenger vehicle.

CUB planned the public release of its guide with the introduction of that unprecedented rebate this month. (You can read more about the rebate, offered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, here .)

"This summer, drivers have seen a tremendous increase in fuel prices across the country–and the growing costs of gasoline-powered cars combined with our growing climate problems are leading many to consider cleaner, cheaper transportation options," said CUB Executive Director David Kolata. "We're excited to provide the EV Buyer's Handbook, just as Illinois drivers have the opportunity to take advantage of the $4,000 EV rebate created by CEJA."

CEJA made Illinois a national leader in electric vehicle policy, setting a statewide goal of 1,000,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. This switch to electric vehicles will help meet carbon emission reduction goals and reduce Illinois' dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Vehicle pollution is now a more significant cause of carbon pollution than power plants.

CUB is Illinois' leading nonprofit utility watchdog. Created by the Illinois Legislature, CUB opened its doors in 1984 to represent the interests of residential and small-business utility customers. Since then, it has saved consumers more than $20 billion by helping block rate hikes, secure refunds and fight for clean, low-cost energy. For more information, call CUB's Consumer Hotline, 1-800-669-5556, or visit its website, www.CitizensUtilityBoard.org.

