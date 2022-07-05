Eurofins Discovery Announces Acquisition of DiscoveryBioMed

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading brand with over 35 years of success providing a complete solution of products and services for drug discovery, today announced the acquisition of DiscoveryBioMed, a contract research organization (CRO) focused on developing novel human bioassays utilizing cells from diseased and normal human tissues.

Eurofins Discovery acquired DiscoveryBioMed for its expertise in leveraging primary and immortalized human diseased and normal cells to develop novel, customized bioassays supporting clients from HTS to lead optimization. DiscoveryBioMed achieves this through its focus on biologically relevant cellular models for the renal, skin, taste, ophthalmic, liver, respiratory, oncology, and other therapeutic areas. The addition of DiscoveryBioMed supports Eurofins Discovery's strategy to have the most complete, highest quality portfolio of drug discovery services and products, and further strengthens its ability to support translational biology for drug discovery research and development.

About DisoveryBioMed

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, DiscoveryBioMed has become globally recognized as a life science and biotechnology company forging the path of integrating human cell physiology with the drug discovery critical path. DiscoveryBioMed's mission is to fill a niche within the drug discovery industry by specializing in custom human cell engineering and human cell-based drug discovery and commercialization.

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers with the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3,500 drug discovery services and 1,800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in vitro diagnostic products.

With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

